Blizzard introduces 4 new Demon Hunter cards from Hearthstone’s Ashes of Outland expansion

Undoubtedly the most exciting part about the upcoming Hearthstone expansion is the debut of a new class, the Demon Hunter.

As we approach the April 7 release date for Ashes of Outland, more information about the class continues to be revealed. Demon Hunter looks to be an aggressive class and will replicate the ferocious playstyle it has in World of Warcraft. Don’t let Demon Hunter’s aggressive bravado fool you, however. It looks like this class will have plenty of intricate play through many of the cards we’ve seen revealed.

Blizzard revealed four more Demon Hunter cards today, including two new Legendary minions. Altruis the Outcast is a three-cost 3/2 minion that allows you to deal one damage to all enemies after playing the right-most card in your hand. Nethrandamus is a nine-cost 8/8 Dragon with an upgradable Battlecry that summons two random zero-cost minions. Each time a friendly minion dies, Nethrandamus will have his Battlecry upgraded.

Demon Hunter will be making its debut alongside some powerful minions. This truly is an exciting time for Hearthstone and its players. The first few weeks of Ashes of Outland will likely be some of the most fun in Hearthstone’s history thanks to all of the theorycrafting taking place with Demon Hunter.

Here are the newest Demon Hunter cards that were revealed today.

Nethrandamus

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Altruis the Outcast

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Sightless Watcher

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Inner Demon

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

You can check out all the new cards when the expansion goes live on April 7.