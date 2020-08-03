Blizzard accidentally gave out Scholomance Academy packs in this month’s Hearthstone seasonal chest

Blizzard’s upcoming Scholomance Academy expansion has Hearthstone players eager to get test some new cards. And thanks to an error on Blizzard’s end, some players got their virtual hands on a few extra Scholomance Academy packs sooner than expected.

When opening your seasonal chest at the beginning of every month, players get a variety of rewards, including card packs, crafting dust, and singles. This week, Hearthstone players found that their seasonal chests contained packs from the upcoming Scholomance Academy expansion. Though some probably thought little of this, Blizzard has confirmed that this month’s chest was supposed to contain Ashes of Outland card packs.

Screengrab via Hearthstone by Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard said players shouldn’t have gotten Scholomance Academy packs because the content isn’t yet live, according to a forum post that followed Patch 18.0. Blizzard said Scholomance Academy packs shouldn’t have been offered as rewards until September. The reason players received Scholomance Academy packs is due to an issue with Patch 18.0.

Blizzard has decided to honor these packs, though, and will continue to offer Scholomance Academy packs in the seasonal chest for the remainder of the month. That means if you haven’t opened your seasonal chest for August yet, you’ve probably got a Scholomance Academy pack or two waiting for you. Blizzard said, for some players, it’ll appear as if they received Ashes of Outland packs when opening the chest, only to find Scholomance Academy packs in their place elsewhere in the user interface.

Players will be able to take their new Scholomance Academy cards for a spin when the expansion goes live on Aug. 6.