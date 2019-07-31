Blatant Decoy is one of the latest minions revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Saviors of Uldum

Saviors of Uldum is bringing some unique neutral minions to Hearthstone.

Among them is the new Deathrattle minion, Blatant Decoy.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Blatant Decoy is a six-cost 5/5 neutral minion with a Deathrattle. Blatant Decoy’s Deathrattle causes each player to summon the lowest cost minion from their hand. Since it’s a six-cost minion, you likely won’t be using him until mid or late game. One of the obvious uses for Blatant Decoy is to use the card to cheat out a super high-cost minion.

If you have Blatant Decoy in your hand early, you can try to empty your hand of low-cost minions before playing it. If you’re able to make it stay on the field, you can even manipulate which card Blatant Decoy pulls from your hand even further. If you’re able to kill Blatant Decoy on your own turn through trading, you can do so when your hand only has the card you’re trying to summon in it.

Though it’s unclear right now which deck Blatant Decoy will find itself in, you can bet someone will figure out a way to make it work. Hearthstone’s new expansion Saviors of Uldum goes live on Aug. 6.