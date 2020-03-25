Bladestorm joins Hearthstone’s upcoming Ashes of Outland expansion

Blizzard is revealing all 63 remaining cards for Hearthstone’s upcoming Ashes of Outland expansion in a livestream with Kripparrian today.

The latest card to join the expansion is Bladestorm, a three-cost Warrior spell. It deals one damage to all minions and you repeat this until one dies.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

One of World of Warcraft‘s most iconic Warrior spells is finally coming to fruition in Ashes of Outland—and it’s one hell of a card. It’s essentially a backward version of Warlock’s Defile, which provides cheap but effective board clear.

Bladestorm is a great addition to the Warrior class. It can be used as a simple removal, an early-game board clear, or as a combo piece.

Its cheap cost and versatility mean it can be used in a number of different decks, catering to early aggression and slower-paced board control. Bladestorm is the perfect replacement for Warpath.

Ashes of Outland is expected to hit the live servers on April 7, but fans can pre-purchase the expansion today on Blizzard’s online store.