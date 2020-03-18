Blackjack Stunner joins Hearthstone’s Ashes of Outland expansion

Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion is just around the corner.

Ashes of Outland brings together some of the fiercest foes of all of Warcraft and features the first new class since the game’s release. Demon Hunter, inspired by the mighty Illidan Stormrage is on its way.

The latest card to join the expansion is Blackjack Stunner, a one cost Rogue card with one attack, two health, and a Battlecry. She might not a demon, but she packs a punch. If you control a Secret when Blackjack Stunner is placed on the battlefield, she returns a minion to its owner’s hands and increases its cost by two mana.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Blackjack Stunner has plenty of potential with Secret Rogue. If all goes according to plan, it’s effectively a sap combined with freezing trap and 1/2 body. It doesn’t break the bank either, costing just one mana. It’s flexible and can be used in multiple situations, with a good set of secrets.

The card, despite how strong it looks, needs the right secrets to perform in the metagame. If Blizzard pulls something out the hat for Ashes of Outland, Blackjack Stunner will be an essential addition to the Secret Rogue. Secret, Shadowstep, Blackjack Stunner, the value is almost endless.

Ashes of Outland releases on April 7, but fans can pre-purchase the expansion today in one of two different bundles from Blizzard’s online store.