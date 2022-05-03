The best starter and budget Hearthstone decks

One of the biggest bummers about any card game is the buy-in required to jump into the meta.

Though Hearthstone has arguably made great strides over the past year with regard to getting players into the action for less money out of pocket, there are still times when you’ll likely be forced to rock a budget list. If you’re a new player, unless you’re dropping a ton of money right out of the gate, you’ll likely want to use a budget list while your taste for the game develops.

Last month, Hearthstone received an update to its core set, as well as a new expansion, Voyage to the Sunken City. Alongside Voyage to the Sunken City, the game also experienced a set rotation. That means Hearthstone is about as fresh as you can expect it to be all year.

Voyage to the Sunken City introduced two new keywords to the game: Colossal and Dredge. Minions with the Colossal keyword act as boss monsters who are summoned with extra appendages. These appendages have abilities that work in harmony with the main body minion and can make for some extreme value.

The Dredge mechanic, on the other hand, isn’t as exciting but is arguably as useful. Dredge allows you to look at the bottom three cards of your deck and then place one on top. Even though they’re budget lists, some of the decks you’ll see below make use of Dredge and Colossal.

The lists below may not get you to rank one Legend, but they’ll at least give you the idea of what a class feels like before you spend a ton of dust or money on a particular deck. Voyage to the Sunken City is still early in its lifespan, so even though these are cheap lists, craft with caution.

Here are the best starter and budget decks in Hearthstone right now.

Budget Naga Demon Hunter

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAea5AwLT9wO7igQOwvEDifcD9fgDhI0Etp8EyZ8E0p8EtKAEirAEjrAEiLIEtbMEh7cEmLoEAA==

Budget Quest Warrior

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAQcCju8DmPYDDv7nA9XxA5X2A5b2A5f2A8/7A5yBBKaKBK2gBK+gBIqwBKmzBJC3BLLBBAA=

Budget Quest Hunter

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAR8C/fgDu4oEDtzqA9vtA/f4A9D5A6mfBKqfBOOfBLugBL+sBMGsBJ2wBIe3BMi3BIzUBAA=

Murloc Warlock

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone:AAECAf0GBMf5A9ugBOWwBJfUBA2T6AOU6AOioASroAT0sQTVsgS+tASAtQTjvQSywQScxwTu0wT+2AQA

Budget Aggro Shaman

Copy this code to use this deck in Hearthstone: AAECAaoIAum2BIq3BA746APg7APh7AOt7gOVkgTblAThpAT6tATgtQTitQSywQSG1ASe1ATy3QQA