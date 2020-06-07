Best Hearthstone classes of June 2020

Here is a look at the best classes in Hearthstone right now, as well as some of their best decks.

Hearthstone has a wide variety of classes for players to choose from. Each class is based on a World of Warcraft class, all of which are based on classic fantasy archetypes. This means anyone should be able to find a class in Hearthstone that they can relate to.

Be warned, however, not all classes are on a level playing field. Due to the nature of balance in competitive card games, every expansion there will be certain classes that simply outperform the others in terms of win rate.

Demon Hunter

Demon Hunter, the latest released class in Hearthstone’s Ashes of Outland expansion, has been a menace since release day. The new class has high power-level basic cards, allowing everyone to have a top-tier deck just by using basic cards. The class reached a 60 percent win rate in the first couple of days in both Standard and Wild formats, using mostly the basic cards only.

After several nerfs to some core DH Cards, the class has decreased in winrate but still maintains the first spot at 53 percent in Standard and 54 percent in Wild, closely followed by Hunter at 52 percent in Standard and Paladin at 53 percent in Wild. So what makes Demon Hunter such a powerful class that it dominates the meta using mostly basic cards?

The Ashes of Outland expansion introduced a new game mechanic, available only to Demon Hunters: Outcast. The mechanic grants a bonus effect to a card if it’s located at the left-most spot or right-most spot in your hand. On release, it was tied to cards with good stats which became overpowered with this effect. After the nerfs to those cards, they became mediocre without the Outcast effect but good enough if played for the effect.

The Demon Hunter legendaries introduced also shook up the meta, with Altruis the Outcast being one of the most hated cards in the game due to its ability to turn the tides of battle with DH’s low cost cards. Blizzard doubled down on the Outcast effect and attached it to this legendary, which deals one damage to all enemies for every leftmost or rightmost card used while it is on the battlefield.

In the past, Blizzard has been careful about such effects, usually delivering a hotfix to only deal damage to minions. But Altruis has been an exception and has been used in all Demon Hunter decks due to its flexibility.

Image via HSReplay.net

Hunter

Hunter is the second strongest class after the release of the Ashes of Outland expansion, having multiple viable decks to help you climb to Legend. The three current viable archetypes are Highlander, Face, and Dragon hunter, all three having different strategies involved in their game style.

Hunter’s basic package combined with the latest released cards work perfectly together, especially at countering Demon Hunters who are dominating the meta. If the DH popularity were to fall, then Hunter will most likely follow suit as well.

While the Highlander version is the most played and rocks the highest win rate, the more affordable version if you don’t have cards is the Dragon package, which is great even without having plenty of epics and legendaries. The deck costs only 1,720 dust and features plenty of cards that can be used in other decks as well.

The game plan is to mulligan for either a Dwarven Sharpshooter or a Phase Stalker early on and use your hero power to get secrets onto the battlefield due to its effect. A turn-two Phase Stalker wins a lot of games if the enemies don’t have an answer for it. If they do have an answer, then use your other tools such as Stormhammer, Rotnest Drake to get control of the board and slowly chip the health of your opponent away. Remember to use Dwarven’s ability to hero power enemy minions and get control of the board—hitting face is not always the correct answer.

Remember to use Stormhammer in combination with a Dragon you control to avoid losing durability and allow yourself to do more damage over the course of the game.

Image via HSReplay.net

Warrior

Warrior is holding the third spot in both Standard and Wild formats quite well. While the Standard top-tier deck is a mix of Pirates and Enrage minions and spells, the Wild version is a pure Pirate deck.

The recently released Pirates are present in both decks alongside the legendary Pirate draw weapon, Ancharrr. While a pure Pirate deck is viable in Standard as well, more players prefer the synergy and flexibility of the deck mixed with Enrage minions.

Warrior was notorious for being “the Control deck” in the past, running plenty of expensive cards, leaving no room for cheap common or rare cards in the deck. The meta today is very punishing for control decks, with most successful decks being aggro or midrange ones. Even Warrior has swapped to aggro decks to withstand the current meta. While there were some experiments by professional players to make Warrior control decks viable, they would just succumb to Demon Hunter or Hunter in the end.

Aim for Sky Raider, Corsairs Cache, and Warmaul Challenger in your mulligan phase. These three cards are the most impactful ones in your early game and will help you withstand all the pressure from other aggressive decks until you get your board under your control.

Your strongest combo is built out of Armorsmith coupled with effects of Bomb Wrangler and Risky Skipper. These three cards combined can net you more than 20 armor in a turn easily and destroy the opponent board if played correctly. Aim to not play any of these cards for tempo, keep them for the combo instead.

If you wanted to play competitively, now is the best time ever. You can have the most competitive deck built out of mostly basic cards. While not all classes are viable in both Standard and Wild formats, you should be able to easily find one deck which works in one format at least.