Crafting cards in Hearthstone can be a stressful endeavor. Many decks don’t work as planned unless they have specific key cards that play into their core strategy.

This means it can be difficult to test a deck in its true form unless you have all of the necessary cards. Most players don’t have enough dust to justify spending it on a gamble. For this reason, you’ll want to make sure you’re getting appropriate value out of any card you craft.

After numerous rounds of nerfs, it looks like we’ve finally settled into the post Ashes of Outland meta. The cards you’ll find below are key components to some of the best decks in the game right now. That being said, Blizzard is swinging the nerf bat pretty often as of recent, so craft with caution.

Here are the best Hearthstone cards to craft in 2020.

Altruis the Outcast

If you’ve played any class besides Demon Hunter since Ashes of Outland released, then you probably despise this card. Since his debut, Altruis has remained one of the strongest cards in Standard Hearthstone. Altruis works perfectly with Demon Hunter’s Outcast mechanic, meaning you’ll want to use it alongside cards like Twin Slice and Skull of Gul’dan.

Though Altruis may look like he’s only board clear, with the right combination of cards, he can be used to deal serious damage to your opponent’s health. If you plan on playing Demon Hunter at all in this expansion, Altruis is worth your dust.

Metamorphosis

Another card that makes Demon Hunter tick, Metamorphosis is one of the classes’ most powerful spells. Metamorphosis allows you to swap Demon Hunter’s usual +1 attack Hero Power for a big bolt of direct damage. When including the cost of your Hero Power, Metamorphosis essentially gives you 10 direct damage over the course of two turns for seven mana.

If you draw Metamorphosis using Skull of Gul’dan, you can cheat it out for even less mana. Metamorphosis is a spell you’ll see many Demon Hunters use to finish the game, either by blasting your life total or getting rid of a pesky Taunt minion. This is another card you’ll definitely want to have if you plan on spending time with Demon Hunter.

Kayn Sunfury

Speaking of Taunt minions, Metamorphosis isn’t the only card Demon Hunter has to get around them. Kayn Sunfury has Charge and lets all of your friendly attacks ignore Taunt. This means your opponent could spend 10 mana on amassing a board full of big bad Taunt minions and you can make all of that meaningless for four mana.

Demon Hunter has been the No. 1 or 2 ranked class on HSReplay since it was added to the game. A big part of the reason why is thanks to cards like Kayn, Altruis, and Metamorphosis. The majority of Demon Hunter’s cards are at least decent and cards like those mentioned above push the class over the edge. Even through a series of nerfs, Demon Hunter remains at the top of the mountain. If you want to give the class a shot, Kayn is another safe craft.

Zephrys the Great

This smug genie may not be as relevant as he was when he first burst onto the scene, but Zephrys is still one of the best cards in the game. Right now, the only Highlander list seeing decent success is Hunter. That being said, if you’re a Highlander Mage veteran, you can probably still pilot the deck to victory in most cases. The speed of decks like Tempo Demon Hunter makes it difficult for Highlander decks to pop off. But when they do, Zephrys is usually a part of the reason why.

If you enjoy playing the Highlander archetype for any class, Zephrys is a must-have card.

Dinotamer Brann

Speaking of Highlander Hunter, Dimotamer Brann is still out here doing his thing. Brann came out way back in Saviors of Uldum, but he’s still one of Hunter’s best cards in the Standard rotation. Even though Brann is a Highlander-specific minion, he’s still a safe craft thanks to how good Highlander Hunter is.

Brann allows you to summon King Krush as long as your deck has no duplicates. King Krush is an 8/8 Beast with Charge that would usually cost nine mana. Krush provides you with a great way to finish off the game but can also be used as a tool to clear beefy enemy minions. If you enjoy Highlander decks, consider giving Brann and Highlander Hunter a shot.

Ancharrr

Though the class was struggling during the first week or so after Ashes of Outland launched, Warrior eventually found its way. Enrage Warrior and Pirate Warrior are both viable options right now. Most versions of these decks include this card, too.

Ancharrr allows you to draw a Pirate from your deck after your Hero attacks. This is a great way to repopulate your hand and field after dropping minions on your opponent left and right. This card may not be as complex as some of the others mentioned, but when used correctly, it can provide just as much value. If you enjoy playing Warrior, Ancharrr is a safe craft.

Shadowjeweler Hanar

Shadowjeweler Hanar is the primary card that makes Secret Rogue work. Even after the most recent round of nerfs, Galakrond Secret Rogue is still one of the strongest decks in the game. Shadowjeweler Hanar allows you to discover a Secret from a different class after you play a Secret. This opens the Rogue up to a world of opportunity and options that it wouldn’t usually have available.

Playing against a Rogue who’s managed to cheat out some extra Secrets thanks to Hanar is incredibly frustrating. That being said, playing as the Rogue who cheats out a few extra Secrets thanks to Hanar can feel extremely fun. If you plan on playing Rogue in this expansion, Hanar is a must-have card.