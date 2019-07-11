BEEEES!!! Is the latest Druid Card revealed for Hearthstone’s Savior’s of Uldum expansion

Well, it looks like the Druid class has been taking advice from Nicholas Cage films.

BEEEES!!! is the latest card revealed for the nature wielding class, and it appears to pack a nasty sting.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This new Druid spell cost three mana and requires you to choose a minion. You’ll then summon four 1/1 Bees that attack that minion. Druid’s have always had a healthy amount of “choose” spells and it looks like that aspect of its Class identity will remain with Saviors of Uldum.

Though four 1/1 Bees for three mana may seem lackluster at first glance, this card might have more power than meets the eye. Since the Bees attack the turn they’re summoned, you’re essentially getting four 1/1 Rush minions for three mana. You also have to keep in mind the possibility of buffing these Bees as they hit the board with a card that we may not know exist yet.

Druid didn’t have the greatest time during Rastakhan’s Rumble, but Rise of Shadows did breathe a bit of new life into the class. While it is too early to know for certain, it looks like Saviors of Uldum could hold some potential for the nature-worshipping shapeshifters.

Check out all the new Druid creepies and crawlies when Saviors of Uldum goes live on Aug. 6.