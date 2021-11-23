Beaststalker Tavish revealed for Hearthstone’s Fractured in Alterac Valley expansion

If any Hunter players thought they were going to be left out of the new Hero card craze, fret no longer.

Beaststalker Tavish is heavily armed and on his way in Hearthstone’s Fractured in Alterac Valley expansion.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Hero cards are some of the most powerful cards in Hearthstone. On top of having a strong effect, they also grant you armor and an improved hero power. Beaststalker Tavish costs six mana and awards five armor. He also has an extremely powerful Battlecry with a Discover ability attached.

When you play Beaststalker Tavish, you’ll get to Discover and cast two Improved Secrets. Additionally, Tavish will change your hero power to Summon Pet. This allows you to spend three mana to summon an Animal Companion.

The Improved Secrets associated with Beaststalker Tavish’s Battlecry are all more powerful versions of already existing Hunter Secrets. Thus far, the Hero cards revealed from the upcoming expansion are some of the most interesting options in the set. If you’re itching to take them for a spin, you won’t have to wait much longer.

You can try out all the new cards when Hearthstone’s Fractured in Alterac Valley expansion goes live on Dec. 7.