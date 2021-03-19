Barrens Blacksmith joining Hearthstone’s Forged in the Barrens

The card reveals keep on coming with the release date of Hearthstone’s next expansion growing ever closer.

One of the latest cards revealed today is an Epic neutral minion that does a bit of forging in the Barrens.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Barrens Blacksmith is a five-cost 3/5 neutral minion with a powerful Frenzy ability. Minions with Frenzy will have their effect activated after the first time they survive damage. This works similarly to one of Hearthstone’s latest keywords, Spellburst.

Minions with Spellburst only trigger their effect once and only after you’ve played a spell. Minions with Frenzy can also only trigger their effect once, but the activation condition is surviving damage instead of playing a spell.

Barrens Blacksmith’s Frenzy ability causes her to give your other minions +2/+2. Since Barrens Blacksmith doesn’t imply you’ll need to target a single minion, that means you’ll be able to use her to buff up your entire board. You can expect to see Barrens Blacksmith when she comes to a minion-heavy deck near you.

From a fantasy standpoint, Barrens Blacksmith has the perfect Frenzy ability. We imagine the Blacksmith’s Frenzy ability triggers and she immediately begins to pass out armor to her fellow minions.

You can have Barrens Blacksmith whip you up your own set of armor when Forged in the Barrens goes live on March 30.