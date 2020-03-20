Augmented Porcupine joins the Hunter class in Hearthstone’s Ashes of Outland expansion

Beasts, beasts, and more beasts. Hearthstone’s upcoming Ashes of Outland expansion is treating the Hunter class beautifully.

The latest card to join the expansion is Augmented Porcupine, a three-cost Beast with two Attack, four Health, and a Deathrattle. When it dies, it deals its attack damage randomly split among all enemies.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Augmented Porcupine is another good card for Scavenger’s Ingenuity. When you draw it, you’ll get an impressive 5/7 stat line and deal five damage among your enemies upon death. For just two mana, that’s an insane amount of value.

The Hunter class has plenty of buffs that will also work nicely with Augmented Porcupine. Even if he isn’t buffed, though, he offers a decent range of stats and a nice Deathrattle. He prevents aggression in the early game and is a flexible pick up for many decks.

Augmented Porcupine is also a good match with Deathstalker Rexxar. Simply use his Battlecry for quick and easy board clear.

Ashes of Outland is set to release on April 7. Fans can pre-purchase the expansion from Blizzard’s online store now.