Arcane Luminary unveiled for Hearthstone’s Forged in the Barrens

Today’s final reveal stream before the launch of Hearthstone’s Forged in the Barrens expansion introduced a Mage card that players will want to hang on to if they’re lucky enough to bust it open.

Arcane Luminary is an Epic quality four-cost 4/3 Mage minion with a powerful effect. Cards that didn’t start in your deck cost two less mana but can’t cost less than one. If you’ve ever played nearly any Mage deck, then you know how much the class can depend on Discover effects.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Whether you’re Discovering extra Secrets for Secret Mage or you’re searching for a board clear while playing Control Mage, Discover is a huge part of the class. Arcane Luminary will make Discover even more powerful for Mage if you have him on the field.

Arcane Luminary is one of many Elementals that we’ve seen revealed for Forged in the Barrens. Mage already has a fair amount of Elemental minions at its disposal, so the influx of the minion type could potentially result in the emergence of an Elemental Mage archetype.

You can test out all the fun new minions coming to Hearthstone alongside Arcane Luminary when Forged in the Barrens goes live on March 30.

