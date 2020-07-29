Ancient Void Hound revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Scholomance Academy

Fans have a little over a week to go before the launch of Hearthstone’s next expansion, Scholomance Academy.

The card reveals keep on coming and the latest is a massive minion from the Demon Hunter class.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Ancient Void Hound is a nine-cost 10/10 Demon. If the card’s 10/10 base stats weren’t intimidating enough, its effect will definitely scare you. Ancient Void Hound has an effect that steals one attack and health from all enemy minions at the end of your turn. You will be able to use the Hound to wipe or dwindle an opponent’s board, all while maintaining a beefy minion of your own.

Though Ancient Void Hound seems like it might also be at home in the Warlock class, Demon Hunter players will be the ones who get to take it for a walk. In the short amount of time the Demon Hunter class has been a part of Hearthstone it has impacted the game dramatically.

Early during the Ashes of Outlands expansion certain Demon Hunter decks seemed unstoppable unless you were also playing as Illidan Stormrage. Even though the class has been nerfed a number of times, Demon Hunter can still slaughter you with the right cards.

You can check out all of the new cards coming with Scholomance Academy when it goes live on Aug. 6.