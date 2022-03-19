Amalgam of the Deep brings back All tribe in Hearthstone’s Voyage to the Sunken City expansion

After Nightmare Amalgam and Circus Amalgam, it’s time for the new Amalgam of the Deep to serve as the jack-of-all-trades all-purpose minion in Hearthstone’s Standard game mode when it launches in the Voyage to the Sunken City expansion.

Revealed by Thijs earlier today, Amalgam of the Deep is a two-mana 2/3 with All as its tribal tag and “Battlecry: Choose a friendly minion. Discover a minion of the same minion type” as its card text. “All” means the Amalgam is simultaneously a Murloc, a Dragon, a Beast, a Mech, a Demon, a Pirate, a Totem, and a Quilboard–and, yes, now a Naga as well.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

This means you can use any sort of tribal buff or synergy with it, but it also means that any sort of “hate card” like Golakka Glutton can interact with it as well.

Depending on the power level of the rest of the cards, this could be a quietly impressive tool in any tempo deck’s kit. A playable cheap curve card with upside is nothing to sneeze at, and the fact that it replaces itself with another card in your hand should you have anything on the board can be a big deal for aggressive strategies. However, it’s tough to imagine the card having a large enough impact in a matchup between slower decks.

Discover effects can be quite skill-testing, and the fairly wide pool of options available from an entire should mean that we will see many impactful decisions when playing this card.

Amalgam of the Deep is part of the Voyage to the Sunken City expansion, Hearthstone’s upcoming content release, which is slated for an April 12 launch.