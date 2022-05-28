Fans of rarely-seen disruption tools will find a lot to like in Warlock’s cards revealed for Hearthstone‘s Throne of the Tides mini-set. Though it is quite tough to gauge whether any of them will see competitive play, they nevertheless offer unique new tools that could make sense in a wide variety of archetypes.

Here are all the Warlock cards for Hearthstone‘s Throne of the Tides mini-set, which releases on June 1.

All Warlock cards for Hearthstone‘s Throne of the Tides mini-set

Herald of Shadows

Image via playhearthstone.com

This three-mana 4/2 Naga comes with a Battlecry effect that reads “If you’ve cast a Shadow spell while holding this, steal two Health from a minion.” This essentially makes it a conditional three-mana 4/4 that deals two damage on play, which is helpful. Without the Battlecry, it’s pretty bad. Whether the positive outcome is good enough to crowbar this card into one of the 30 slots of a control deck remains to be seen. It could work as an anti-aggro tool but requires way too much setup and is almost always a poor top deck.

Immolate

Image via playhearthstone.com

Burn, baby, burn! This effect is every control opponent’s nightmare, but it will also serve as a four-mana do-nothing against aggro. It’s a neat disruption tool—one that is rarely seen in Hearthstone, and it’s quite possible a tournament-worthy tech card. Otherwise, these effects have historically been quite weak in the game, and this also seems like something that’s been conservatively priced.

Commander Ulthok

Image via playhearthstone.com

Warlock is one of the lucky classes to get a Legendary minion in this mini-set. A five-mana 7/7 is grossly overstated (though it isn’t quite the meme-worthy four-mana 7/7 of yore), so it makes sense that it comes with an effect that is a downside. But is it really a downside? The Battlecry of “Your opponent’s cards cost Health instead of Mana this turn” can completely blow you out of the water, but suppose this is your curve-topper in an aggro deck and you’ve already applied quite a lot of pressure. Well, then the world is your oyster. You can even lock your opponent out of casting an important AoE to stabilize.