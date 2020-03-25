All Legendary cards in Hearthstone’s Ashes of Outland expansion

It’s card reveal season and Demon Hunter is the name of the game in Hearthstone’s Ashes of Outland expansion. The upcoming adventure will see radical changes release during Blizzard’s Year of the Phoenix, with the new Illidan Stormrage-inspired class taking center stage.

Demon Hunter brings a free-for-all of demons and monsters combined with a nifty one-cost Hero Power named Demon Claws, which gives players +1 Attack for one turn. The class is available for free once players complete a set of prologue missions. They’ll also receive 20 Demon Hunter basic cards and a 20-card Demon Hunter pack.

Alongside Demon Hunter, a range of cards will be joining the game for all 10 classes. Commons, Rares, Epics, and, of course, more Legendaries will be making an appearance in Ashes of Outland.

Here’s everything single Legendary card revealed so far from Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion.

Demon Hunter Legendaries

Kayn Sunfury is a four-cost minion with three Attack, five Health, and Charge. When he’s placed on the battlefield, all friendly attacks ignore Taunt.

Metamorphosis is a five-cost spell. It swaps your Hero Power to “Deal five damage.” After two uses, it swaps back.

Druid Legendaries

Ysiel Windsinger is a nine-cost minion with five Attack and five Health. When it’s placed on the battlefield, your spells cost one mana.

Archspore Msshi’fn is a three-cost minion with three Attack, four Health, Taunt, and a Deathrattle. When it dies, shuffle “Msshi’fn Prime” into your deck.

Hunter Legendaries

Beastmaster Leoroxx is an eight-cost minion with five Attack, five Health, and a Battlecry. When it’s placed on the battlefield, summon three Beasts from your hand.

Xizor, Apex Predator is a three-cost minion with two Attack, four Health, Rush, and Deathrattle. When it dies, shuffle “Zixor Prime” into your deck.

Mage Legendaries

Evocation is a one-cost spell. Fill your hand with Random Mage spells. At the end of your turn, discard them.

Astromancer Solarian is a two-cost minion with three Attack, two Health, +1 Spell Damage, and a Deathrattle. When it dies, shuffle “Solarian Prime” into your deck.

Paladin Legendaries

Murgur Murgurgle is a two-cost minion with two Attack, one Health, Divine Shield, and a Deathrattle. When it dies, shuffle “Murgurgle Prime” into your deck.

Lady Liadrin is a seven-cost minion with four Attack, six Health, and a Battlecry. When it’s placed on the battlefield, add a copy of each spell you cast on friendly characters this game to your hand.

Priest Legendaries

Blizzard has yet to reveal any Priest Legendaries for Ashes of Outland, but they should be unveiled shortly.

Rogue Legendaries

Akama is a three-cost minion with three Attack, four Health, Stealth, and a Deathrattle. When it dies, shuffle “Akama Prime” into your deck.

Shadowjeweler Hanar is a two-cost minion with one Attack and five Health. After you play a Secret, Discover a Secret from a different class.

Shaman Legendaries

The Lurker Below is a six-cost minion with six Attack, three Health, and a Battlecry. Deal three damage to an enemy minion. If it dies, repeat on one of its neighbors.

Lady Vashj is a three-cost minion with four Attack, three Health, +1 Spell Damage, and a Deathrattle. When it dies, shuffle “Vashj Prime” into your deck.

This article will be updated when the full list of Ashes of Outland Legendaries has been revealed.