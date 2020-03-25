All Hearthstone cards revealed in today’s Ashes of Outland reveal stream

Hearthstone’s next expansion, Ashes of Outland, launches in less than two weeks, meaning the card reveal season is coming to an end. Blizzard Entertainment is revealing the final cards left from the expansion today in a reveal stream.

Ashes of Outland will introduce the game’s newest playable class since 2014. Named Demon Hunter, the class is inspired by Illidan Stormrage and features a one-cost Hero Power named Demon Claws, which gives the user +1 attack for one turn.

Ashes of Outland releases on April 7. Fans of the game can pre-purchase the expansion beginning today in one of two different bundles from Blizzard’s online store.

Here are all of the cards revealed from today’s stream.

We’ll keep this article updated as more cards are revealed.