All Hearthstone Battlegrounds heroes and minions

Hearthstone’s take on the autobattler genre is now available to play for everyone.

Battlegrounds, announced at this year’s BlizzCon, is an eight-player game mode that takes on the fundamentals of games like Teamfight Tactics and Dota Underlords, but adds a fun and familiar Hearthstone twist.

Battlegrounds has 24 different Heroes at launch. They each have their own unique Hero Power that changes the pace of the game mode. They synergize with minions, allowing you to recruit, battle, and strategize against your opponents.

Once a match begins, you’ll be presented with a selection of Heroes. Here are all of the available Heroes and minions in Hearthstone Battlegrounds.

Heroes

A.F. Kay

Passive Hero Power: Skip your first two turns. Start with a minion from Tavern Tier three and four.

Bartendotron

Passive Hero Power: Reduce the Cost of Tavern Tiers by (one).

Dancin’ Deryl

Passive Hero Power: After you sell a minion, randomly give two minions in Bob’s Tavern +1/+1.

George the Fallen

Hero Power: Give a friendly minion Divine Shield.

Giantfin

Hero Power: At the start of next combat, give your minions “Deathrattle: Summon a 1/1 Murloc.”

Infinite Toki

Hero Power Refresh: Bob’s Tavern. Add a minion from a higher Tavern Tier.

King Mukla

Passive Hero Power: Whenever you buy a Beast, add a Banana to your hand.

Lich Baz’hial

Hero Power: Take three damage and add a Gold Coin to your hand.

Lord Jaraxxus

Hero Power: Give your Demons +1/+1.

Millicent Manastorm

Passive Hero Power: Mechs in Bob’s Tavern have +1/+1.

Nefarian

Hero Power: At the start of next combat, deal one damage to all enemy minions.

Patches the Pirate

Hero Power: At the start of next combat, deal three damage to two random enemy minions.

Patchwerk

Passive Hero Power: Start with 60 Health instead of 40.

Professor Putricide

Hero Power: At the start of next combat, give your left-most minion +10 Attack.

Pyramad

Hero Power: Give a random friendly minion +2 Health.

Queen Wagtoggle

Hero Power: Give a random friendly Mech, Demon, Murloc and Beast +1 Health.

Ragnaros the Firelord

Hero Power: At the start of next combat, deal eight damage to two random enemy minions.

Ragnaros the Firelord

Hero Power: Your next Battlecry this turn triggers twice.

The Curator

Passive Hero Power: Start the game with a 1/1 Amalgam that has all minion types.

The Great Akazamzarak

Hero Power Discover a Secret: Put it into the battlefield.

The Lich King

Hero Power: At the start of next combat, give your right-most minion Reborn.

The Rat King

Passive Hero Power: Whenever you buy a Beast, give it +1/+2. Swaps type each turn.

Trade Prince Gallywix

Hero Power: Add a Gold Coin to your hand.

Yogg-Saron, Hope’s End

Hero Power: Hire a random minion in Bob’s Tavern and give it +1/+1.

Minions

Tier one

Alleycat

Dire Wolf Alpha

Mecharoo

Micro Machine

Murloc Tidecaller

Murloc Tidehunter

Righteous Protector

Rockpool Hunter

Selfless Hero

Voidwalker

Vulgar Homunculus

Wrath Weaver

Tier two

Annoy-o-Tron

Harvest Golem

Kaboom Bot

Kindly Grandmother

Metaltooth Leaper

Mounted Raptor

Murloc Warleader

Nathrezim Overseer

Nightmare Amalgam

Old Murk-Eye

Pogo-Hopper

Rat Pack

Scavenging Hyena

Shielded Minibot

Spawn of N’Zoth

Zoobot

Tier three

Cobalt Guardian

Coldlight Seer

Crowd Favorite

Crystalweaver

Houndmaster

Imp Gang Boss

Infested Wolf

Khadgar

Pack Leader

Phalanx Commander

Piloted Shredder

Psych-o-Tron

Replicating Menace

Screwjank Clunker

Shifter Zerus

Soul Juggler

Tortollan Shellraiser

Tier four

Annoy-o-Module

Bolvar, Fireblood

Cave Hydra

Defender of Argus

Festeroot Hulk

Iron Sensei

Junkbot

Menagerie Magician

Piloted Sky Golem

Security Rover

Siegebreaker

The Beast

Toxfin

Virmen Sensei

Tier five

Annihilan Battlemaster

Baron Rivendare

Brann Bronzebeard

Goldrinn, the Great Wolf

Ironhide Direhorn

Lightfang Enforcer

Mal’Ganis

Mechano-Egg

Primalfin Lookout

Sated Threshadon

Savannah Highmane

Strongshell Scavenger

The Boogeymonster

Tier six

Foe Reaper 4000

Gentle Megasaur

Ghastcoiler

Kangor’s Apprentice

Maexxna

Mama Bear

Sneed’s Old Shredder

Voidlord

Zapp Slywick