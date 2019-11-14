All Hearthstone Battlegrounds heroes and minions

Hearthstone’s take on the autobattler genre is now available to play for everyone.
Battlegrounds, announced at this year’s BlizzCon, is an eight-player game mode that takes on the fundamentals of games like Teamfight Tactics and Dota Underlords, but adds a fun and familiar Hearthstone twist.
Battlegrounds has 24 different Heroes at launch. They each have their own unique Hero Power that changes the pace of the game mode. They synergize with minions, allowing you to recruit, battle, and strategize against your opponents.
Once a match begins, you’ll be presented with a selection of Heroes. Here are all of the available Heroes and minions in Hearthstone Battlegrounds.
Heroes
A.F. Kay
- Passive Hero Power: Skip your first two turns. Start with a minion from Tavern Tier three and four.
Bartendotron
- Passive Hero Power: Reduce the Cost of Tavern Tiers by (one).
Dancin’ Deryl
- Passive Hero Power: After you sell a minion, randomly give two minions in Bob’s Tavern +1/+1.
George the Fallen
- Hero Power: Give a friendly minion Divine Shield.
Giantfin
- Hero Power: At the start of next combat, give your minions “Deathrattle: Summon a 1/1 Murloc.”
Infinite Toki
- Hero Power Refresh: Bob’s Tavern. Add a minion from a higher Tavern Tier.
King Mukla
- Passive Hero Power: Whenever you buy a Beast, add a Banana to your hand.
Lich Baz’hial
- Hero Power: Take three damage and add a Gold Coin to your hand.
Lord Jaraxxus
- Hero Power: Give your Demons +1/+1.
Millicent Manastorm
- Passive Hero Power: Mechs in Bob’s Tavern have +1/+1.
Nefarian
- Hero Power: At the start of next combat, deal one damage to all enemy minions.
Patches the Pirate
- Hero Power: At the start of next combat, deal three damage to two random enemy minions.
Patchwerk
- Passive Hero Power: Start with 60 Health instead of 40.
Professor Putricide
- Hero Power: At the start of next combat, give your left-most minion +10 Attack.
Pyramad
- Hero Power: Give a random friendly minion +2 Health.
Queen Wagtoggle
- Hero Power: Give a random friendly Mech, Demon, Murloc and Beast +1 Health.
Ragnaros the Firelord
- Hero Power: At the start of next combat, deal eight damage to two random enemy minions.
Ragnaros the Firelord
- Hero Power: Your next Battlecry this turn triggers twice.
The Curator
- Passive Hero Power: Start the game with a 1/1 Amalgam that has all minion types.
The Great Akazamzarak
- Hero Power Discover a Secret: Put it into the battlefield.
The Lich King
- Hero Power: At the start of next combat, give your right-most minion Reborn.
The Rat King
- Passive Hero Power: Whenever you buy a Beast, give it +1/+2. Swaps type each turn.
Trade Prince Gallywix
- Hero Power: Add a Gold Coin to your hand.
Yogg-Saron, Hope’s End
- Hero Power: Hire a random minion in Bob’s Tavern and give it +1/+1.