All cards revealed during today’s stream for Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion

The Old Gods are back at it again in the upcoming Hearthstone expansion, Madness at the Darkmoon Faire. And while there are 135 cards that players will get access to when the set officially drops later this year, Blizzard has already teased a handful of what’s to come.

Along with adding a new keyword, Corrupt, this expansion will have a new game mode,” Duels. Though the set doesn’t come out until Nov. 17, players can already check out some of the more iconic cards in the set, including the Old Gods themselves.

Following the set’s reveal on Twitch earlier today, here are the cards that have already been spoiled for us.

Old Gods

There are four Old God cards that each cost 10 mana that were revealed today. C’thun, N’Zoth, Y’Shaarj, and Yogg-Saron each have incredibly powerful Battlecry abilities that are meant to match archetypes for the set.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Corrupt

Along with the Old Gods, Blizzard showed off a few cards that have the new Corrupt mechanic. When cards like Fleethoof Pearltusk are corrupted, they gain extra abilities that make them more powerful.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Here are the rest of the cards that were revealed during today’s stream.

Dunk Tank

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Day at the Faire

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Kiri, Chosen of Elune

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Lunar Eclipse

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Solar Eclipse

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Guess the Weight

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Fortune Teller

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Silas Darkmoon

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Darkmoon Rabbit

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Pre-purchase for Madness at the Darkmoon Faire should become available today after Patch 18.6 goes live in Hearthstone.