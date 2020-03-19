Al’ar revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Ashes of Outland

Hearthstone card season is back again with the arrival of the game’s upcoming expansion, Ashes of Outland.

The latest card to join the game is Al’ar, one of the rarest and most iconic mounts in all of World of Warcraft.

Al’ar is a five-cost neutral legendary elemental with seven attack, three health, and a Deathrattle. When it dies, it summons a 0/3 Ashes of Al’ar that resurrects Al’ar at the start of your next turn.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Al’ar is another interesting addition to Hearthstone. It’s neutral, meaning it has the potential to fit in a number of different decks, but its place in the metagame is questionable at this early stage of the expansion. When Al’ar is reborn, you won’t be able to attack with it the next turn, meaning it’s probably not quite as valuable as it may look on the first inspection.

It has a fairly weak stat line, but it could work around decks like Resurrection Priest. If it’s not buffed, and it remains with three health, it will rarely have the opportunity to attack. In a Paladin, or Priest deck, though, with a few extra health, it will go a long way.

The card could synergize nicely with duplicate effects. If it’s doubled, or tripled, or protected somehow, it could provide a decent tempo swing.

Hearthstone’s Ashes of Outland expansion releases on April 7, but fans can pre-purchase the expansion today in one of two different bundles from Blizzard’s online store.