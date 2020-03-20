Akama joins Hearthstone’s Ashes of Outland expansion

The year of the Phoenix is upon us, with Hearthstone’s Ashes of Outland expansion promising one of the biggest moves in the game’s history. The Demon Hunter class is finally entering the game, together with a slew of new cards.

The latest card to join Hearthstone is Akama, a three-cost Rogue Legendary with three attack, four health, stealth, and a Deathrattle. When it dies it shuffles Akama Prime into your deck. Akama Prime costs six mana and has six attack, five health, and permanent stealth.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Akama has tons of potential in Ashes of Outland. Three attack and four health for three mana isn’t anything to write home about, but Akama Prime is a different story. His permanent stealth means even if he attacks, he’ll remain in stealth for the remainder of the game. The only way to stop him is with taunts, or area of effect damage. If he’s buffed, and no one’s standing in his way, he’ll deal a deadly blow.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Up against control decks with board clear and large minions, Akama Prime could end up being underwhelming. He has to fit a number of different win conditions to make the most out of him, and that means he’s a risky choice.

He thankfully synergizes nicely with cards like Shadow of Death, Togwaggle’s Scheme, and Stormaway—cards that duplicate him and help him pop up more frequently in your deck.

Ashes of Outland is expected to release on April 7, but fans can pre-purchase the expansion in one of two different bundles from Blizzard’s online store.