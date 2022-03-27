Abyssal Depths gives Demon Hunter another trick in Hearthstone’s upcoming Voyage to the Sunken City expansion

Demon Hunter may not be the new kid on the block anymore since it’s been in Hearthstone long enough to lose its novelty, but it can still assert dominance in the right hands. Demon Hunters will get a new tool in their arsenal with Abyssal Depths, revealed for the Illidan-inspired class today. Abyssal Depths is slated to join Hearthstone next month alongside the game’s upcoming Voyage to the Sunken City expansion.

Abyssal Depths is a four-cost Shadow type spell that Demon Hunters will have at their disposal with the launch of Voyage. Abyssal Depths will allow the Demon Hunter player to draw their two lowest-cost minions. This means regardless of where they are in the deck, they’re heading straight to players’ hands.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

In the past, Demon Hunter has had success with aggressive minion-heavy archetypes that go hand in hand with their powerful weapons arsenal and Hero Power. Though it’s too early to know exactly which Demon Hunter archetypes will prevail with Voyage to the Sunken City, players can probably expect some kind of Aggro Demon Hunter early in the expansion as fans try to zerg up the ladder early.

Players can check out Abyssal Depths and all of the 135 new cards coming with Voyage to the Sunken City when the expansion goes live on April 12.