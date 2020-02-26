A new Mage Bundle and the Khadgar Hero Portrait are heading to the Hearthstone shop

It’s a great week to be a Mage fan, despite the class’ place in the current Hearthstone meta.

Hearthstone Patch 16.4 just dropped and includes a variety of changes for Battlegrounds. That’s not all, though. This patch also introduces two new items to the in-game store that are aimed directly at Mage players.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The item most Mage players will be excited about is undoubtedly the Khadgar Hero Portrait. For years, Khadgar has served as an Archmage and the Guardian of Azeroth, picking up the mantle left behind by Medivh. Most recently, Khadgar led the onslaught against the Burning Legion in World of Warcraft’s Legion expansion. In Hearthstone, Khadgar was previously available as a limited-time purchase between April 14 and 24 in 2016.

Since then, Khadgar has been one of the most highly-requested Hero Portraits to return to the game. Luckily for Mage players, Blizzard has finally heard fans’ cries and the Archmage has returned to the store. From Feb. 26 to March 4, Khadgar will be available for purchase through the in-game store for $9.99.

If you’re looking to beef up your Mage collection before taking Khadgar for a spin, you’ll want to check out the Mage Bundle. This bundle is releasing alongside Khadgar and is one of the most unique items to grace the Hearthstone store. The Mage Bundle will be a class-specific pack bundle that only contains cards for the Mage class. For $9.99, you’ll get five packs containing only Mage cards from the Witchwood, Boomsday Project, Rastakhan’s Rumble, Rise of Shadows, Saviors of Uldum, and the Decent of Dragons expansions.

Just like Khadgar, the Mage Bundle will be available for purchase between Feb. 26 and March 4. You can check out both items in the Hearthstone shop right now.