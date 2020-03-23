6 new Paladin cards unveiled from Hearthstone’s Ashes of Outland expansion

If you’re a Paladin player, then today is your lucky day.

The Hearthstone team has introduced six new Paladin cards from the game’s upcoming expansion, Ashes of Outland. A number of the cards revealed today revolve around a seemingly new spell type called Librams.

At first glance, Libram spells appear to be extremely powerful. Though we won’t know exactly what they’re capable of until the Ashes of Outland dueling commences, if you’re a Paladin player, you’ll likely be using a variety of Librams.

Throughout the majority of Descent of Dragons, Paladin’s most viable archetype was Mech. Most Mech Paladin decks focus on putting forth a relentless onslaught of robots that you can quickly repopulate so your opponent will run out of answers. Though Mech Paladin is powerful, it isn’t the most fun deck in the world. Paladin players have been dying for a few more viable archetypes and it looks like Ashes of Outland may deliver them.

Here are all of the Paladin cards that were revealed today. Though all of the fresh cards are intriguing, none are more interesting than Libram of Hope. This nine-cost spell allows a Paladin player to restore eight health and summons an 8/8 Guardian with Taunt and Divine Shield. Since some Aldor cards appear to reduce the cost of Librams, you’ll probably be paying less than nine mana for Libram of Hope every game. If the Paladin class continues to shape up with this kind of value, then you better heed Tirion’s advice and put your faith in the light.

Libram of Hope

Libram of Hope

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Libram of Wisdom

Libram of Wisdom

Libram of Justice

Libram of Justice

Aldor Attendant

Aldor Attendant

Aldor Truthseeker

Aldor Truthseeker

Hand of A’dal

Hand of A'dal

You can check out all of these cards and more when Ashes of Outland goes live on April 7.