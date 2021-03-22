5 new Shaman Murlocs revealed in Hearthstone’s Forged in the Barrens expansion

During the Shaman vs. Warlock match in today’s final card reveal stream for Hearthstone’s next expansion, some new Murlocs were shown off.

South Coast Chieftain, Lushwater Murcenary, Tinyfin’s Caravan, Lushwater Scout, and Spawnpool Forager are just five of the latest cards to be unveiled from Forged in the Barrens.

South Coast Chieftain is a Common two-mana 3/2 Shaman Murloc with a Battlecry that deals two damage to any target of your choice as long as you control another Murloc.

Lushwater Murcenary is another two-mana Murloc that has an ability that requires you to control another Murloc to activate its Battlecry. The main difference is that Lushwater boosts its own stats by +1/+1 and is Neutral, allowing you to use it in other classes as well.

Tinyfin’s Caravan is a Rare two-mana 1/3 Shaman minion that doesn’t have a tribe but allows you to draw a Murloc at the start of each of your turns.

Lushwater Scout is a two-mana 1/3 Common Neutral Murloc with an aura ability that gives any Murloc you summon +1/+0 and Rush.

Spawnpool Forager is the last Shaman Murloc that was revealed during the stream today. It’s a one-mana 1/2 minion with a Deathrattle that summons a 1/1 Tinyfin to take its place.

With Murloc Warleader’s departure from Standard, the fishy tribe will miss the damage boost that it provided as a finisher for aggressive and combo decks. While the key Murloc will be missed, the absence allows for more interesting Murlocs, like Lushwater Scout and Tinyfin Caravan, to take its place.

While the Caravan isn’t a Murloc itself, the fact that it can provide multiple Murlocs if the opponent fails to answer Tinyfin means you can accrue immense value. Even though it has a meager stat line, three health at turn two has enough bulk that some classes may have trouble answering it that early in the game.

South Coast Chieftan can either serve as a board control tool or more burn for aggressive decks. Comparable to SI:7 Agent, this new Murloc will be important for any Shaman players looking to wield Murlocs.

Forged in the Barrens will become available to play on March 30. Players can pre-purchase the expansion in one of two different bundles from Blizzard’s online store or in the Hearthstone client.

