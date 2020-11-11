Ring Matron, Midway Maniac, Free Admission, and Man’ari Mosher added to Warlock class in Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion

Zoo Warlock is getting a few new tools to aid their aggression.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment Image via Blizzard Entertainment Image via Blizzard Entertainment Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The final card reveal stream for Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion has introduced four new cards to the Zoo Warlock archetype. Blizzard revealed Ring Matron, Midway Maniac, Free Admission, and Man’ari Mosher today.

Ring Matron is a six-mana common Warlock Demon with 6/4 combat stats, Taunt, and a Deathrattle ability that summons two 3/2 Imps. Midway Maniac is a two-mana common Warlock Demon with 1/5 combat stats and Taunt. Free Admission is a three-mana rare Warlock spell that draws two minions from your deck. If both of them are Demons, their costs are reduced by two. Man’ari Mosher is a three-mana common Warlock Demon with 3/4 combat stats and a powerful Battlecry that gives a friendly Demon of your choice +3 Attack and Lifesteal for the turn.

Ring Matron is a potential curve topper for an aggressive Zoo deck. It has a pile of stats that are aggressively bundled on both the original body and the two Imps that spawn afterward.

Midway Maniac isn’t aggressive, but it serves as another early drop for Zoo decks that can protect your other minions due to its high Health and Taunt.

Man’ari Mosher can give your weaker Demons a way to trade against stronger minions or can act as a last-minute lethal push with three damage. The Lifesteal also gives you a chance to recuperate any life you’ve lost since you often spend health to accrue an early advantage as Zoo Warlock.

Free Admission is a card that pushes Zoo Warlocks toward a Demon-style variant. Being able to get a four mana discount on Demons, if your draw hits both Demons, can allow for some interesting tempo plays.

Madness at the Darkmoon Faire will be released on Nov. 17. Players can pre-purchase the expansion in one of two different bundles from Blizzard’s online store or in the Hearthstone client.