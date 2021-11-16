4 new Legendaries revealed for Hearthstone’s Fractured in Alterac Valley expansion

Today the Hearthstone community learned about the game’s next expansion, Fractured in Alterac Valley.

We also got our first look at some of the new Legendaries coming alongside the expansion.

Two of the newly revealed Legendaries give fans the long-awaited return of Hero Cards. Wildheart Guff is a new Druid Hero that costs five mana and rewards five armor. Wildheart’s Battlecry sets your max mana to 20 and allows you to gain a mana crystal and draw a card. After playing Wildheart, your Hero Power becomes pay two mana and choose one: draw a card or gain a mana crystal.

Joining Wildhart is the new Paladin Hero card Lightforged Cariel. She costs seven mana and awards five armor. Cariel’s Battlecry deals two damage to all enemies and allows you to equip a 2/5 Immovable Object. Your Hero Power becomes pay two mana, give a random minion in your hand +4/+4.

Revealed alongside the new Hero Cards were two new Legendary neutral minions. Drek’Thar is a four-cost 4/4 minion with a Battlecry that allows you to summon two minions from your deck as long as Drek’Thar costs more than every other minion in your deck.

Vanndar Stormpike is a four-cost 4/4 minion with a Battlecry that reduces the cost of minions in your deck by three as long as Vanndar costs less than every other minion in your deck. It looks like one of the new minions aims to reward you for having high-cost minions and the other aims to reward you for having low-cost minions.

You can check out all four of the new Legendaries below. You’ll be able to try them out for yourself when Fractured in Alterac Valley goes live on Dec. 7.

Wildheart Guff

Lightforged Cariel

Drek’Thar

Vanndar Stormpike