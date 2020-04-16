10 Hearthstone cards are being changed in second Ashes of Outland balance patch

A few Demon Hunter cards, some neutral cards, and two Wild Cards are up on the chopping block.

Nine Hearthstone cards are set to be nerfed and one will be buffed, senior game designer Iksar announced on Twitter today.

Some of these cards were previously teased to attract some changes in a recent AMA by the Hearthstone team. While the official changes have not been exactly detailed yet, the list of cards have been announced.

The list will be updated with exact changes once they have been announced. The official list of cards being changed is as follows:

Battlefiend

Altruis the Outcast

Glaivebound Adept

Kael’thas Sunstrider

Bad Luck Albatross

Frenzied Felwing

Open the Waygate

Blood Bloom

Sacrificial Pact

In addition to these card changes, there will be a buff to the Paladin card Libram of Justice and a nerf to the Millhouse Manastorm in Battlegrounds. Each of these cards have been performing well in their respective metas. Drastic nerfs to them will definitely shape every deck trying to counter them.

This article will be updated later when official changes are announced.