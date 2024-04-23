Xbox is giving away an incredible X-Men ’97 Series X—but why can’t we buy it? 

Xbox’s latest Twitter giveaway may be its most awesome one yet, but its extreme exclusivity is also what makes it the most disappointing.

This X-Men ’97-themed console and controller will go to one incredibly lucky person within the next few weeks as part of a giveaway. The genuinely fantastic revival of the animated series from the ’90s has been met with universal praise, and the design of this Xbox Series X captures its essence beautifully.

It’s just plain gorgeous. Image via Xbox

The console, depicting comic panels of the X-Men battling Sentinels, also comes with a Wolverine-themed controller, which thankfully can easily be recreated in the Xbox Design Lab. But the console itself is truly a thing of beauty to behold. So, why does it have to be only one of one?

Being that one person who wins the only version of this console that exists would be amazing. But for everyone else, it just sucks knowing that it could easily be theirs. And for Microsoft, it sucks too, because it’s missing a chance at a lot of money.

According to the contest’s official rules, the approximate retail value of the console plus its two controllers is just under $570. But I, and many other fans of the X-Men, X-Men ’97, and comic books in general, would easily pay a lot more than that.

For many millennials like myself, X-Men ’97 has not only been a return to the nostalgia of our childhood but easily some of the best content put out by Marvel Studios in recent years. If you haven’t watched it, drop what you’re doing and catch up now before you’re spoiled, because it’s been spectacular.

And Microsoft, please consider releasing this console to the masses, in a limited capacity at the very least. Us 30-something-year-old gamers have disposable income and are looking to relive the glory days.

