When do the new Xbox Series X|S All-Digital consoles release?

In addition to announcing plenty of upcoming titles, Microsoft somewhat unceremoniously revealed that they’re also dropping new console variants as part of the June 9 Xbox Games Showcase.

Recommended Videos

As you can probably tell from the title, these variants are going to be fully digital and disc free versions of the current Xbox Series X|S that come in new colors and storage capacities. Read on for everything we currently know about the specs and release dates for the new All-Digital Xbox consoles.

New All-Digital Xbox Series X|S console release dates and prices

Cool? Screenshot by Dot Esports via Xbox

Three new consoles were announced in the June 9 Xbox Games Showcase: an all-digital Xbox Series S and two All-Digital Xbox Series X variants. While an exact release date has yet to be revealed, all three consoles are supposed to hit stores at the end of 2024 during the holiday season.

As for as what’s actually different about these consoles, I personally have to say I’m entirely underwhelmed. The Xbox Series S is getting a white variant of the 1TB All-Digital console that already existed (previously only available in black), while the Series X is getting a 1TB All-Digital white console (it’s first All-Digital model) as well as a 2TB All-Digital Galaxy Black console.

The Series S variant is the same price as the current All-Digital model, and the 1TB All-Digital Series X is the same price as the 1TB Disc Drive model. In other words, you’re paying the exact same amount of money for a color change and a storage downgrade, meaning Microsoft is essentially asking for an extra $150 for increased storage and a “special edition” color variant that doesn’t actually feel special when it’s the only one available for that model.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy