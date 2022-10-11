What is Xbox Keystone? Microsoft’s next device explained

It's sure to shake up the console game.

Microsoft’s next device might have been accidentally showcased without the company realizing it and it looks like Phil Spencer’s to blame.

Titled “Keystone”, the newest device is somewhat of an enigma, with only speculations about the new appliance surfacing around the internet. But, fans and eagle-eyed Twitter users might have spotted a massive spoiler or intentional teaser for the device.

Keystone is the next console in Microsoft’s catalog, with a heavy focus on streaming and cloud services.

The console will step away from its native gameplay and powerful hardware roots and will shift to focus on cloud gaming. Keystone users will be able to access games through the internet, with the benefit of a lower cost for the overall product.

Players will have to still pay for the monthly subscription to the Xbox Game Pass for games.

Phil Spencer shared an image focusing on the Vault Boy statue on his shelf, celebrating the 25 years of Fallout.

Vault Boy left the shelter and stopped by my office to celebrate the #Fallout25 Anniversary. Congratulations to the @Fallout @Bethesda teams on this major milestone for an iconic franchise. pic.twitter.com/hGoN1sAQRK — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) October 10, 2022

Spencer might have made a sizable goof, leaving the prototype for the Keystone on the top shelf in front of the artwork.

On a shelf filled with important products and collectibles from Microsoft’s past, there are solid grounds to believe that it could be the Keystone.