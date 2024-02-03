What graphics card would be equal to PS5 performance? PC build explained

Ever wondered why anyone would spend thousands of dollars on a gaming PC when they can get a PlayStation 5 for a fraction of the cost? The answer is that the PS5’s hardware is much weaker than the best PC parts, especially the graphics card, in an average PC build.

How much does it cost to build a PC with PS5 performance?

Everything is relative, of course. Back in 2020 when the PlayStation 5 first launched, its hardware was much closer to top-of-the-line PC performance. As the years rolled on and Sony’s console slowly started approaching the twilight of its current-gen status, the PS5 has become comparatively weaker. Nowadays, you can build a PC with performance equivalent to the PS5 for around $1000.

The primary reason is the drop in price of last-gen graphics cards. The PS5’s GPU is custom-made to fit the console’s specific demands, but the technology behind it is part of the RDNA 2 family, which also includes AMD’s Radeon 6000 series. If we’re looking for a pound-for-pound GPU equivalent, this is where you’ll find it.

Which GPU is equivalent to the PS5?

You don’t need to break the bank to match the PS5’s performance. Image via AMD

The GPU closest to providing PS5 performance is the AMD Radeon 6700 XT. The Nvidia equivalent would be the RTX 3060 TI. Intel has yet to produce a GPU with the horsepower to compete at this level, as its current strongest performer, the Arc A770 16GB, falls well short of the competition.

You can now find the 3060 TI brand-new for under $500, and the 6700 XT offers an even better deal, going for well below $400 in the current oversaturated GPU market. These prices leave plenty of room for other quality parts before you hit the $1000 mark, so if you want PS5 performance from your PC, you know exactly where to start.

This pretty picture does have one small caveat, though. While the sheer computing power of these GPUs matches that of the PS5, raw performance doesn’t guarantee the same smooth gaming experience. Developers find it much easier to optimize their games for a singular console rather than the endless PC configurations out there, and we saw plenty of rough launches in 2023 as a result. PC gaming lets you easily match and surpass the performance of the PS5, but even the most expensive parts are helpless when faced with poor optimization.