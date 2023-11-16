Valve is taking a stand against bots and scalpers with limited-edition Steam Deck launch

With the new Limited Edition OLED Steam Deck launching on Nov. 16, Valve is putting purchasing restrictions to ensure bots and resellers don’t buy out the limited collection.

Any time a new device hits the market, bots and resellers tend to buy all the stock and resell the items at a steep price. With the new Limited Edition OLED Steam Deck launching tomorrow, Nov. 16, in time for the Holiday season, many players are concerned about whether they’ll be able to get their hands on one.

Thankfully, Valve revealed they have plans to restrict purchases, which should help stop bots and resellers, as first noted by Kotaku. On Twitter, Valve posted its list of purchasing restrictions on Nov. 14, which includes:

You must live in the United States or Canada.

Your Steam account needs to be in good standing.

You must have a purchase on your Steam account before Nov. 2023.

You can only purchase one Limited Edition OLED Steam Deck per account.

Although it’s still possible for resellers to create multiple Steam accounts, make a small purchase, and be in good standing, it should help reduce the problem, if only slightly. Valve understands these resellers and bots are a problem and is trying to find ways to ensure everyone who wants to purchase one of the new OLED Steam Decks can.

They’re not sure how this will work right off the bat as it is just an experiment and they’re not 100 percent convinced they’ll be able to meet demands seeing as many are pretty excited about the new Steam Deck. It’s easy to see why, with the new OLED screen, longer battery life, and new translucent body with colored accents.

If you want to get your hands on the Limited Edition OLED Steam Deck, there will be restrictions in place, and if they all sell out, Valve has said once it’s sold out, that will be it, and there will be no restocks.

While the restrictions won’t lock out all bots and resellers, you should have a better chance at getting the Steam Deck once it goes live at 10am PST on Nov. 16.