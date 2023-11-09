Valve introduces new and improved Steam Deck OLED

After images of the Steam Deck OLED leaked online, Valve pulled the trigger with a full reveal of the new and improved version of its popular handheld system today.

The upgraded model, which officially becomes available just a week after its reveal on Nov. 16, features a 7.4-inch touch HDR OLED screen. But based on the listed specifications and the impressions from early testers, there are a number of vast improvements that have been made compared to the original model.

Introducing Steam Deck OLED. Featuring an HDR OLED screen, longer battery life, and faster downloads. Available November 16th.



Learn more at https://t.co/uVdBCpJVuX pic.twitter.com/W4YnimTqCL — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) November 9, 2023

The Steam Deck OLED has 30 to 50 percent more battery life, according to Valve, which it attributes to a larger battery that’s been fit into the case, as well as an OLED display that draws less power, and an “updated, more efficient AMD APU.” It also comes with Wi-Fi 6E, compared to Wi-Fi 5 on the original LCD models, which should result in faster downloads and more stable online play.

In his review for The Washington Post, Gene Park noted that bigger games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Lies of P could be played longer than five hours on a full battery, surpassing the roughly three-hour mark from the previous model.

The Steam Deck OLED should be easier to handle too, with a “bigger fan and updated thermals” that help it run cooler and quieter, and five percent less weight due to the difference in screens. Other small but significant upgrades include a longer power cable and twice as much storage on the base OLED model.

With all these upgrades, the Steam Deck OLED will run a bit more expensive than its predecessor. The 512GB OLED model runs for $549, with a 1TB OLED model also available at $649. The 1TB model features a unique “premium anti-glare etched glass,” and there’s a limited edition 1TB model that comes with a special carrying case for $30 more.

The 64GB and 512GB original LCD models will be phased out but have received a permanent price drop down to $350 and $450, respectively. They will remain discounted until Valve runs out of stock. The Steam Deck docking station has also been discounted down to $80.