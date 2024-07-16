Best Prime Day Headphone Deals 2024 (Top 8 Finds)

The best Prime Day Headphone deals for gamers and audiophiles alike could unlock the door for better listening experiences.

A decent pair of headphones can be a game-changer, especially for avid gamers. They can provide immersive sound, pinpoint audio cues, and crystal-clear communication with teammates. However, high-quality headphones often come with a hefty price tag. That’s where Prime Day comes in, making these audio pieces more accessible through significant discounts.

While there are headphones available for every budget, you often get what you pay for in this category. Investing in a higher-end pair can result in improved audio quality. Prime Day offers a chance to snag top-tier headphones at more reasonable prices. Whether you’re looking for noise-cancellation features, wireless convenience, or audiophile-grade sound, this event provides an opportunity to step up your audio game without emptying your wallet.

1) HyperX Cloud II – Gaming Headset Once you make that perfect design, you stick to it. Image via HyperX The golden grail of PC gaming headsets. Image via HyperX The HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset is a household name in its respective category. Considering its blend of comfort, sound quality, and versatility, it becomes an even more worthy Prime Day deal at $49.99, down from $79.99. This pair has a balanced audio profile with good bass and mid-range reproduction. The comfortable design, featuring a sturdy build and plush ear cups, ensures they’re suitable for extended gaming sessions. While primarily designed for gaming, the Cloud II’s removable microphone allows them to double as everyday headphones. However, they lack active noise cancellation, which may limit their effectiveness in noisy environments.

2) HyperX CloudX Stinger Core – Wireless Gaming Headset If it’s a HyperX, then there’s a decent chance it’s already a good headset. Image via HyperX The Stinger features sharper design choices. Image via HyperX Prime Day brings a tempting offer on the HyperX CloudX Stinger Core, slashing the price from $99.99 to $69.99. This 30 percent reduction makes these wireless gaming headphones even more attractive as it’s already a highly-preferred pair within the gaming community. Its lightweight design promotes comfort during extended play sessions, while the wireless connectivity offers convenience without sacrificing audio quality. The microphone on the HyperX CloudX Stinger Core is crisp, allowing you to clearly express yourself even during the most chaotic environments. The only aspect this headset lacks is its build quality. The plastic prevents that premium feel, but considering the audio performance is satisfactory, it looks like a worthy trade off.

3) Logitech G PRO X 2 Wireless Gaming Headset One of those headsets that you would put down at the market due to the price is now more affordable. Image via Logitech It’s one of the better performers in Logitech’s premium line of products. Image via Logitech The Logitech G PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED receives an enticing Prime Day markdown, dropping from $249.00 to $180.49. This 27.5 percent discount suddenly puts this premium headset into the sub $200 category, making it more accessible for gamers seeking top-tier performance. As an upgrade to its predecessor, the PRO X 2 is noticeably more compatible. The revamped audio profile adds depth to in-game sounds, and once you combine that with the headset’s remarkable battery life, it becomes an ideal pick for marathon gaming sessions. While the microphone could be better since the Logitech G PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED is close to the premium tier, it still does an excellent job filtering unwanted noise during voice communications.

4) Logitech G432 Wired Gaming Headset It’s been a decade and this is still the entry-level choice of headset for many gamers. Image via Logitech The design was perfected over the years. Image via Logitech This Amazon Prime Day sees the Logitech G432 Wired Gaming Headset‘s price plummet from $79.99 to a mere $36.99, an impressive 53.8% reduction. The Logitech G432 is an excellent entry-level option and it embodies simplicity. Its wired design ensures zero latency and the headset delivers a well-balanced audio profile. Considering the price point, the included microphone performs admirably, ensuring clear communication with teammates. However, the G432 isn’t without compromises, it’s mainly made out of plastic, and there’s a little sound leak at maximum volume. Despite these minor drawbacks, at this Prime Day price, the Logitech G432 offers remarkable value.

5) Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset LIGHTSPEED means almost cable-like response times and the RGB’s there to show off. Image via Logitech Plug the USB and go. Image via Logitech The Logitech G733 Lightspeed sees a significant Prime Day discount, dropping from $149.99 to $104.49, a 30.3% reduction. The G733 stands out with its lightweight design and eye-catching RGB lighting. Audio performance is commendable, featuring a well-balanced profile that adapts to various game genres. The extensive customization options available through Logitech’s software are a major highlight, allowing users to fine-tune audio, controls, and even the RGB lighting to their preferences. The microphone quality is decent, but the G733’s versatility is somewhat limited by its reliance on a USB dongle for connectivity.

6) Beats Studio Buds Beats has been in the game since forever and their formula gets better ever year. Image via Beats One of the more compatible earbuds available right now, especially for Apple ecosystem users. Image via Beats Prime Day brings Beats Studio Buds‘ price from $149.95 to $79.00, an impressive 47.3% savings. The pricing has always been the weaker side of this pair, and that’s no longer the case thanks to this discount. These earbuds are lightweight and compact, ideal for extended wear. The IPX4 water resistance rating adds durability for fitness enthusiasts. Audio performance is generally balanced, though bass lovers may notice a weaker performance compared to other Beats products. The Beats Studio Buds are especially compatible with Apple devices, but the lack of onboard EQ options may disappoint those who prefer to fine-tune their audio.

7) Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds While others may have strong opinions for this pair, it’s still a performer and they become a worthy purchase with a notable discount. Image via Apple Open the lid and they’re already connected. Image via Apple Apple’s AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) received a notable Prime Day discount, dropping from $249.00 to $168.99, a 32.1% reduction. This price cut makes these premium true wireless earbuds more accessible to a broader audience. The second-generation AirPods Pro brings several enhancements over their predecessor. The upgraded H2 chip improves audio performance and seamless device pairing within the Apple ecosystem. Audio quality is also better, featuring a warmer and more balanced sound profile. The Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) looks to have leveled up as well. If you do quite a bit of mobile gaming on your phone, this pair is a worthy investment since it’s one of the most popular earbuds in the world as well.

8) Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds If you don’t want to go Pro, you can do Gen three. Image via Apple The connectivity is hard to match and they’ll be more than fine for casual gaming as well. Image via Apple The more budget-friendly member of the Airpods family, the 3rd generation, also received a noteworthy discount during Prime Day. Its tag reduced from $169.00 to $119.99, a 29% discount. The 3rd generation AirPods introduce several upgrades over their predecessors. The redesigned form factor, while larger, aims to provide a more secure fit for a wider range of ear shapes. These earbuds shine in the convenience department, offering seamless pairing with Apple devices and even others. Audio performance is generally well-balanced, though bass response is naturally limited due to the open-ear design, and there’s also no ANC.

FAQs about Amazon Prime Day headphone deals

Do headphones go on sale during Amazon Prime Day?

Yes, headphones do go on sale during Amazon Prime Day. In fact, headphones are just one of the many popular product categories that see significant discounts during this annual shopping event. Prime Day offers a wide range of deals across various electronics and accessories.

During Prime Day, you can expect to find deals on all types of headphones, including over-ear, on-ear, in-ear, wireless, noise-canceling, and gaming headsets. These discounts often apply to products from top brands as well as up-and-coming manufacturers.

Other popular categories include laptops and gaming PCs, which also tend to feature attractive discounts.

Is Amazon Prime Day worth it while shopping for headphones?

Yes, Amazon Prime Day is definitely worth considering if you’re in the market for headphones. This event offers an excellent opportunity to get high-quality headphones at more affordable prices, potentially allowing you to upgrade to a better model than you might otherwise be able to afford.

Headphones are often categorized into different tiers based on their features, sound quality, and price ranges. The main advantage of Prime Day discounts is that they can effectively cause models to drop down a tier in terms of pricing. For example, a pair of headphones that normally retails for $250 might suddenly be available for $200, making it more accessible to more consumers.



Someone who had initially set a budget of $200 for their headphones might now be able to afford a $250 model that offers superior sound quality, better build, or additional features. Essentially, Prime Day allows you to get more value for your money, making premium features more attainable.

