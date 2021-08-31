PlayStation error code NP-34957-8 explained

PlayStation users might be experiencing an increase in issues with connecting to the PlayStation Network at the moment, mostly due to ongoing issues impacting the service.

Right now, players on both PlayStation 4 and 5 are reporting multiple encounters with error code NP-34957-8 following a server communication error.

This is one of several error codes that Sony has officially labeled with a definitive cause, that being the PSN likely being down for some form of maintenance. Because of this, it means there’s nothing you can do to resolve the issue except for waiting on maintenance to be completed.

Despite this label, reports of connection issues have ramped up throughout the day and Sony has yet to confirm that scheduled maintenance is the reason for the outage. The official PSN status checker lists all major functions of the service as “experiencing issues” and notes that Sony is “working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.”

Players won’t be able to fix these issues on their own. This will simply require everyone to wait until Sony’s support team can identify the issue and get things running properly again.

You can still try to connect and use the service as usual, just be aware that it could disconnect you at any point.