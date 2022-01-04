Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti full specs

Nvidia officially unveiled its newest flagship super-powered GPU today, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. The company only showed a small glimpse of the new high-end GPU during its CES 2022 presentation, but there’s a lot to be excited about.

A full list of the titanic GPU’s specs has not been officially released yet, with Nvidia announcing that more information will be released about the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti at the end of January. But based on what we know about the current GeForce RTX 3090, and what’s been leaked in reports, here’s what the specs should look like:

Full available spec list for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti

Here are some of the confirmed specs for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, and how they stack up to the current top GPU, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090.

The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti has 40 shader teraflops, 78 RT teraflops, and 320 tensor teraflops. The GeForce RTX 3090, on the other hand, currently has 35.6 shader teraflops, 69.5 RT teraflops, and 285 tensor teraflops.

The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti has 24GB of G6X memory running at 21Gbit/s, whereas the GeForce RTX 3090 also has 24GB of memory, but runs at 19.5Gbit/s.

The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti should run about 10-11 percent faster than the GeForce RTX 3090 just based on these numbers. Now here are some of the rumored specifications:

The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is rumored to feature the GA102-350-A1 chip, with 10752 CUDA cores, up from the RTX 3090’s 10496 CUDA cores.

1560MHz/1860MHz for base and boost speeds, up approximately 10 percent from the RTX 3090.

2GB GDDR6X memory modules, compared to the RTX 3090’s 1GB memory modules

Power draw of around 450 watts, up from the 350 watts demanded by the RTX 3090

When the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti launches, potential buyers should be ready and willing to spend upwards of $2,500 to get their hands on one, if they even can.