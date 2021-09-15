Nintendo enables Bluetooth audio output with new Switch update

In the latest Nintendo Switch update, users will finally be able to connect and pair Bluetooth devices with the console for audio output.
This means that players will no longer need to rely on wired headsets or cases potentially covering up the headphone jack, although there are still some limitations.
Once you have updated your Switch to the latest software version, you can connect one Bluetooth audio device at a time to your console. Only one can be paired at a time, but up to 10 different devices can be saved per system and you do have the option to remove a saved device later.
Unfortunately, Bluetooth audio will be disconnected during local communication. At the start of a local wireless multiplayer game, Bluetooth microphones cannot be used even if a game has built-in voice chat features, and audio latency will vary depending on your Bluetooth device, with no clear instructions on what might cause the issue.
When connecting, keep in mind that only two wireless controllers can be used at the same time while using a Bluetooth audio output. You will only be able to connect additional controllers once you disconnect your audio device.
Additional details about the new feature can be found on the Nintendo Support website, although since it is still so new, there will likely be multiple issues popping up as more people try to use and test the Bluetooth audio capabilities of the Switch.