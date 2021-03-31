From mouse to GPU, here's the equipment Ninja uses to stream and stay on top of the competition.

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins is known as a Fortnite superstar. Although many people only heard his name when Fortnite spiked in popularity, he’s been engaged in competitive gaming and entertainment for over 10 years. Ninja started as a Halo 3 pro and his journey eventually made him one of the most popular Fortnite streamers in the world.

Before exclusively moving his streams to Mixer, Ninja had over 14 million followers on Twitch. He also has 22.3 million subscribers on YouTube. To gain such a large audience on Twitch, Mixer, and YouTube, Ninja had to build a PC that could handle his work with ease.

Here’s Ninja’s streaming setup and the hardware that the biggest Fortnite personality in the world uses to make content and get victory royales.

Mouse: Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse

Ninja’s lightning-fast reflexes are one of the main reasons he out-aims anyone who crosses his path in Battle Royale games. If you also consider yourself a fast gun, you’ll need a gaming mouse that will match your skills.

Ninja uses a Logitech G Pro Wireless gaming mouse. While cabled peripherals have been the way to go for competitive gamers, modern wireless alternatives give them a run for their money. In terms of input lag, Logitech G Pro wireless is on par with its wired rivals. Logitech’s advanced Lightspeed technology uses a 2.4GHz wireless signal and unique components to ensure a smooth gaming experience.

Weighing only 80 grams, the G Pro Wireless finds itself a spot among the most lightweight gaming mice in the market without relying on the honeycomb design. It also reaches up to 25,600 DPI thanks to the HERO sensor, which is Logitech’s most competitive option.

The combination of lightweight speed and wireless freedom makes the Logitech G Pro wireless the perfect choice for Ninja and his mind-blowing flick shots.

Mouse pad: HyperX Fury S Pro SE X-Large Gaming Mouse Pad

Though you can use most modern gaming mice on any flat surface, it doesn’t necessarily mean that you should. A decent mouse pad is essential for competitive gamers since so much rides on their ability to maintain speed and control.

Ninja rolls with a HyperX Fury S Pro SE X-Large as his mouse pad of choice. Most FPS players prefer larger mouse pads like Ninja’s because the extra space allows them to lower their sensitivity settings. Featuring a cloth surface that favors speed and space, this mouse pad makes it easier for Ninja to perform flick shots and similar tricks that require him to react fast.

HyperX’s XL surface also comes with edges supported with anti-fray stitching, meaning it is considerably more resistant to wear and tear than mouse pads with unreinforced edges.

Keyboard: SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

A gaming setup is only half-complete without a reliable mechanical gaming keyboard. Mechanical keyboards typically feature a lower response time than standard membrane boards. This millisecond difference may seem negligible at first, but it can also be the deciding factor between performing a clutch play or losing a match.

Ninja runs a SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL mechanical keyboard. This keyboard uses SteelSeries’ proprietary Omnipoint switches, allowing gamers to manually select the activation point of their switches. If you’ve been having a hard time deciding between the speed of MX Speed Silver or the less sensitive Blues, Omnipoint switches give you the best of both worlds.

The keyboard’s tenkeyless design gives Ninja even more desk space room for his mouse movements when combined with the HyperX S Pro SE mouse pad. Having the extra room gives Ninja the space he needs to frag out and keep his aim consistent.

Headset: Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro

Most gaming headsets earn the gaming tag in their name due to their looks. But you can easily match the audio quality of a gaming headset with a reliable pair of studio-grade headphones.

Ninja uses Beyerdynamic’s DT 990 PRO headphones, a studio-grade audio solution popular among streamers. The headphones leave nothing to be desired in terms of audio quality, and it shines above its competition in comfort. The velour earpads make wearing them for prolonged periods a joy, and they’re also quite easy to replace. Given the DT 990’s balance of quality and comfort, it’s no wonder why so many streamers use these headphones.

Monitor: Alienware AW2518H Gaming Monitor

You’ll need to see your opponents faster than they see you to stay one step ahead. Gaming monitors with high refresh rates and low response times help you do just that since your screen will refresh faster than players with 60Hz monitors.

Ninja keeps his eyes up to speed by using an Alienware AW2518H, a 25-inch LCD monitor with a TN panel. This 240Hz monitor features a one-millisecond response time, allowing Ninja to keep a competitive edge while battling against some of the most competitive players around. The AW2518H is a 1080p monitor, a resolution preferred by many competitive players. It’s also G-Sync compatible.

Ninja’s PC runs most of his games with frame rates above 240, meaning he’s able to take full advantage of his monitor’s refresh rate. Make sure you can average enough frames in your favorite games before purchasing a high refresh rate monitor.

Graphics card: Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2080 TI

While most competitive titles like Fortnite and CS:GO aren’t that hardware intensive, you’ll still need a powerful rig if you’re looking to hit frames above 240 while streaming simultaneously.

Ninja bolsters his gaming rig with a Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2080 TI. With 11GB of VRAM and 14,000MHz memory clock speed, this GPU lets Ninja play almost all competitive games on the market at high frame rates. Nvidia discontinued production of 20-series GPUs, causing the supply to diminish slowly. If you can’t find this GPU on the market, you’ll need to hunt for a 30-series card.



Though the RTX 2080 TI is outmatched by 3080 and 3090, it still performs marginally better than a 3070 in some respects. This slight performance gap makes the 2080 TI a strong choice in 2021 if you have a larger budget.

Processor: Intel Core I7-10700K

You’ll need to back your GPU with a CPU of the same caliber to unleash both at their true potentials.

Ninja pairs his GPU with an eight-core Intel Core i7-10700K. The 3.80GHz base frequency of the processor can be boosted up to 5.10GHz when needed. If you’re a content creator who does their own editing, you’ll also benefit from a high-end CPU for processing clips and videos.

Camera: Logitech Brio

Even if you captivate your audience with your talent, a face cam makes your stream more entertaining to watch. You’ll be able to interact with your audience through your expressions, making it easier for your viewers to connect with you on a personal level.



Ninja compliments his streaming setup with a Logitech Brio webcam that records in 4K UHD at 30fps. This webcam also records in 1080p FHD at 60fps and 720p HD at 90fps. Logitech’s Brio also does an excellent job of processing the light in your room with its RightLight 3 technology. This technology keeps you in focus even when there’s a light source behind you.

Microphone: Electro-Voice RE-20 Microphone

Most gaming headsets come with microphones. While built-in headset mics are decent enough to communicate with your teammates, they still leave room for improvement. You can drastically increase your audio quality with a studio-grade microphone. Upgrading your mic is also an excellent way to boost a stream’s overall quality.

Ninja uses an Electro-Voice RE-20 Cardioid microphone. This unidirectional microphone increases Ninja’s voice quality, making his stream’s audio top-notch. The price of this microphone is overkill for most beginners. Unless you’re planning to drop a mixtape to cover your investment, there are better options out there.

Microphone arm: RODE PSA1

A microphone arm grants streamers easy access to any part of their desk. You can place the base of a microphone arm out of the way and easily adjust the arm as you move around your desk.

Ninja supports his Electro-Voice RE-20 with a RODE PSA1 microphone arm. Using a microphone arm keeps Ninja’s desk clear, which is essential since he needs space to use his keyboard and mouse without distraction.

Chair: Maxnomic Ninja Edition

You can get away with a dining chair to complete your gaming setup, but it won’t be ergonomically suitable. Using a poorly designed chair increases the likelihood of damaging your back in the long run. Most high-quality gaming chairs are comfy enough to spend hours on them during prolonged gaming sessions and can help fend off back pain.

Ninja uses a special edition Maxnomic chair that features himself. This high-end gaming chair lets Ninja stream for hours without hardly ever taking any breaks. The four-dimensional adjustable arms and tilt function help you find a comfortable posture for gaming.

If you’d like to save a couple of bucks, you can wait for holidays or anniversary sales when manufacturers discount their prices by nice margins.

