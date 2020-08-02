Mongraal’s gaming hardware and streaming setup

You've to act like the best to become the best.

Image via SteelSeries Image via SteelSeries Image via XTRFY Image via BenQ Zowie Image via Logitech Image via Intel Image via NVIDIA Image via Blue Image via Logitech Image via Secretlab Image via Acer

Kyle “Mongraal” Jackson is one of the most talented Fortnite players in the world.

Though he was already known for his hyper-aggressive playstyle and his performance in Fortnite’s weekly tournaments, what put him on the map was his qualification process for the Fortnite World Cup 2019. The young superstar managed to qualify four times for one of the most significant events in Fortnite.

Mongraal certainly delivered on his potential throughout the World Cup and placed sixth in duos and 13th in solos. His success landed him a top spot on the list of highest-earning Fortnite players.

Though the 2020 Fortnite World Cup was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mongraal is still on top of his game and currently ranked in the top 20 players in Europe.

While skills and training are a significant part of his success, using the best gaming peripherals both increases the quality of his stream and allows him to train with the best possible setup. If you’re looking to become as good as Mongraal at Fortnite or bring your stream’s quality on par with his, copying his setup can allow you to take the next step.

Here’s Mongraal gaming and streaming setup.

Mouse: Logitech G402 Gaming Mouse

Image via Logitech Image via Logitech

A decent gaming mouse is a must-have if you’re looking to become competitive in Fortnite. Your mouse directly transitions your reflexes into the game, and assuring you have the lowest response time possible will give you a significant advantage over others.

Mongraal uses Logitech’s G402 gaming mouse, a mouse designed for first-person shooter (FPS) gaming. The mouse features eight programmable buttons and comes with Logitech’s Fusion Engine hybrid sensor. The sensor can go up to 4000 in terms of DPI and has a millisecond response time.

The mouse itself weighs 0.23 pounds (108 grams) without its cable and 0.31 (144 grams) pounds with the cable.

Though this mouse features less programmable buttons than most gaming mice on the market, using a more straightforward design for shooting games can work wonders. You’ll only need a couple of macro buttons for your most essential keys anyway, and use your keyboard for the majority of your keybinds.

Mousepad: XTRFY GP2 XXL

Image via XTRFY Image via XTRFY

Gaming mice can go up to over-the-top DPI values. While it’s crucial for their overall accuracy, no one pushes their DPI limits, and most veteran players prefer lower sensitivity values. Lower sensitivities make tracking enemies much easier and ensure a more stable aim.

Mongraal uses XTRFY’s GP2 gaming mouse pad, which measures at 47.2 x 23.6 x 0.11 inches (1200 x 600 x 3 millimeters). This mousepad allows Mongraal to have a larger movement area under his mouse, allowing him to perform almost impossible trick shots.

Even if you’ve only used small-to-medium-sized mousepads for your entire gaming life, investing in an XL one can be a future proof choice. Simply cut it in half and use the rest of it once the first half starts wearing out.

Keyboard: SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Image via SteelSeries Image via SteelSeries

If you’re a mouse and keyboard player, your keyboard’s response time will be as important as your mouse’s. A top-of-the-line mechanical keyboard will ensure that you have the lowest possible input lag between your actions and will increase your chances for a Victory Royale.

Mongraal uses a SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL mechanical gaming keyboard. The keyboard is built inside an aircraft-grade aluminum body. Unlike most mechanical keyboards in the market, it doesn’t come with Cherry switches and rocks OmniPoints instead. OmniPoint switches have customizable actuation points, allowing users to set their own profiles dedicated to gaming and typing. SteelSeries simplifies this process by including an OLED display on the right corner of the keyboard.

If you didn’t like the sound of OmniPoints, fear not since SteelSeries also allows buyers to choose between Cherry MX Red, Blue, or Brown switches.

Headset: SteelSeries Arctis Pro

Image via SteelSeries Image via SteelSeries

More often than not, you’ll hear your opponents before actually seeing them. These audio queues play a huge role and can guide you through the most intense build fights in Fortnite.

Mongraal uses SteelSeries’ Arctis Pro, one of the best gaming headsets in the market, to eliminate in-ear distortions. The next generation of DTS, featured in Arctis Pro, helps the headset deliver more accurate positional cues. It also comes with an excellent microphone tailored from in-game voice communications.

Though it hardly ever matters for the most hardcore gamers, SteelSeries completes the headset’s look with its Prism RGB Illumination technology. These colors are fully customizable via SteelSeries’ software.

Monitor: Acer XF250Q Gaming Monitor

Image via Acer Image via Acer

If you can’t see your opponent before they see you, hearing them first will lose all of its value. A monitor with a high refresh rate makes sure that you see your opponents before them in a scenario where you both run into each other. Though the difference is just about milliseconds, those can be enough to make a difference in competitive games like Fortnite.

Mongraal uses Acer’s XF250Q gaming monitor. It’s a 24.5-inch monitor that has a resolution of 1080p. Its 240-Hz refresh rate and one-millisecond response time make it a solid choice for competitive gaming. With a tremendous out-of-the-box color accuracy, XF250Q is essentially a plug-and-play monitor. You can still go through the color profiles, however, and customize the color temperatures to find your own balance.

Graphics card: MSI NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 TI

Image via NVIDIA

A high refresh rate monitor requires high frames to show its full potential. If you get yourself a 240-Hz monitor without averaging frames above 240, you’ll only get half the performance you pay for. The path to increasing your frames starts with a decent graphics card.

Mongraal uses an MSI NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 TI. The top performer GPU from NVIDIA’s Turing microarchitecture is the best you can have, as of writing this article, and it helps Mongraal to take full advantage of his monitor.

While a card like RTX 2080 TI may look like overkill for the average gamer, buying the best, right now, can essentially futureproof you and eliminate the need to upgrade your hardware in years to come.

CPU: Intel Core I9-9900K

Image via Intel

If getting high FPS was a coin, one side would be a GPU, and the other would be a CPU. The performance you could salvage from your PC would significantly decrease with the absence of a decent CPU, resulting in fewer frames than you’d expect.

Mongraal uses an Intel Core I9-9900K. It has a base frequency of 3.5 GHz that can also jump up to 4.3 and 5 GHz when needed, thanks to Intel’s Turbo Boost technology. Turbo boosting reduces the need for overclocking your CPU, but you can still overclock with the help of a couple of guides tailored to your hardware. We recommend sticking to values that were deemed safe by community members and taking one step at a time.

Like a high-end GPU, splurging for one of the best CPUs in the market can seem unnecessary for many gamers. It’s mostly a matter of how you’re planning to use your CPU, and you can always view it as a way of futureproofing yourself.

Microphone: Blue Yeti X

Image via Blue

Most gaming headsets come with a more than capable enough microphone for voice chatting. You’ll still sound crystal clear on Discord and in the game, but a streamer’s chat will always appreciate the better overall sound quality.

Mongraal uses a Blue Yeti X. Blue Designs is one of the world’s most well-known microphone manufacturers. Blue Yeti X features phenomenal noise reduction technology that can eliminate the sound of a running fan in the same room as you. It features four different polar patterns being cardioid, omni, bidirectional, and stereo, making it an excellent choice for many different uses.

A studio-grade isn’t that necessary of an addition to your setup if you aren’t looking to stream, or create content. Buying one, however, will surely net you countless compliments regarding your voice quality.

Chair: Secretlab Omega

Image via Secretlab Image via Secretlab

Without an excellent gaming chair, you’ll only be able to use your gaming setup for so long. A good gaming chair will ensure proper posture and keep you in the best form possible to ensure longevity during gaming sessions.

Mongraal uses an Omega chair from Secretlab. This chair can support up to 240 pounds, and it’s recommended for gamers who are shorter than 5.11 inches.

Though Secretlab provides a thorough size guide on their website, we strongly recommend trying one of these chairs before pulling the trigger on one of them. This should give you a fine idea about their level of comfort.

Webcam: Logitech Brio Ultra HD PRO Webcam

Image via Logitech Image via Logitech

A webcam is essentially a window that opens to the world of a streamer. A high-quality webcam makes sure that your audience can clearly see all of your reactions, which helps them relate to you more as a person.

Mongraal uses Logitech’s Ultra HD PRO Webcam. It can record in 4K ultra HD at 30 FPS, 1080p full HD at 60 FPS, and 720p HD at 90 FPS.

Mouse Bungee: BenQ Zowie Camade II

Image via Zowie BenQ Image via Zowie BenQ

If your mouse cable keeps pulling back due to getting stuck behind your table, a mouse bungee can take your gaming experience to the next level.

Mongraal uses the Camade mouse bungee from BenQ Zowie. It’s one of the most straightforward mouse bungees and doesn’t feature any RGB lightning, or USB slots. This makes it the perfect candidate if you’re looking for something just to keep your mouse cable in the air.

The cable holder part of Camade also comes out and allows gamers to clean it easily without any hassle.