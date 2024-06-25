Logitech unveils ‘impossibly thin’ G515 Lightspeed TKL wireless keyboard with slew of customization options

Logitech has unveiled its latest gaming keyboard as part of its Logitech G line, and it’s built for comfort with space-saving in mind at just 22 millimeters high.

The Logitech G515 Lightspeed is “designed for sleek, comfortable support without compromising gaming performance,” with a low-profile key switch actuation distance of 1.3mm. Combined with its tenkeyless form factor, it’s an incredibly small package.

It really is thin. Image via Logitech

With the choice of both Linear and Tactile keys, the G515 sports Logitech’s trademark “LIGHTSPEED” wireless and boasts 36 hours of uninterrupted play that’s also available on bluetooth or wired with USB-C connectivity usage while charging.

In what Logitech calls an “elevated typing experience, the G515 offers “factory-lubed switches, low-profile double-shot PBT keycaps, and sound dampening layered construction provide smoother feel” and “precise typing with zero compromises to durability.” The keycaps come with “an anti-oil design and premium feel.”

It’s also highly customizable, with up to 15 functions per key that can be “effortlessly remapped” using Logitech’s G Hub. It will allow for customizing everything from commonly used commands to audio and lighting effects, using three different layers to do so.

And, of course, it has Logitech’s Lightsync RGB, which gives gamers access to around 16.8 million color combinations through G Hub, creating a veritable light show at your gaming setup.

It certainly looks sleek. Image via Logitech

The G515 can be found on the LogitechG website, priced at $139.99, in black and white color variants. A wired version will launch some time later this year.

