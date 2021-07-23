Is CDKeys a safe and legit site for game codes? Answered

For many gamers and collectors, finding the best deal is almost as fun as playing the games themselves. With Steam sales growing every year and helping drive the rise of digital marketplaces on consoles, many people wait to find the best deals on exciting new games.

Along with constant sales, many gamers are now able to find a new game for less than the retail price through means such as pre-order discounts and third-party websites. One of the more popular websites to find deals on games and service memberships is CDKeys.com. But while some of the discounts seem too good to be true, many gamers wonder if they really are too good to be true or if there is a catch. So, is CDKeys a safe and legit site for game codes?

What is CDKeys?

CDKeys is a website that sells digital game and membership codes at a discount to gamers looking to save money. Even though some customers may be concerned about purchasing a code from the website, CDKeys is a safe and legit way to purchase game codes.

CDKeys is a website in the “gray market,” meaning all of the products are sold legally but don’t necessarily have the respective brand’s permission. When making a purchase through the site, CDKeys will send you a perfectly legal game code that is typically sent via email in a matter of minutes following the purchase.

Why are game codes through CDKeys so cheap?

For a company that sells these codes at a discount, it can be difficult to see how the organization makes a profit. CDKeys buys digital codes from countries around the world, which results in greater savings for the customer and the company since it doesn’t have to worry about shipping costs, according to the CDKeys website.

Related: Best gaming PC build under $1,200

To further help shoppers feel safe when making a purchase through CDKeys.com, the company has a 4.7 out of 5 star rating on more than 83,000 reviews through Trustpilot, a website that allows consumers to review their experiences with a particular organization.

We love finding great deals, so if you’re looking for the right time to buy, check out our deals page. You can pick out the right parts for your setup by reading more on Dot Esports.