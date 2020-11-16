How to transfer data from PS4 to PS5

If you’re looking to retire your PS4 into Blu-ray movie duty once you have a PS5, you can do so easily by transferring your data from PS4 to PS5. This includes game saves and games themselves.

It’s a simple operation, but it requires having both your PS4 and PS5 on hand, so don’t pack away the old console just yet. You can do it over the internet, so it’s an easy process.

This official video by Sony explains everything very well and succinctly:

Update your PS4 to the latest system software and sign in on the PSN account you plan to use on the PS5.

Connect both the PS4 and PS5 to the same network.

Data can be transferred via Wi-Fi or by connecting them together with an ethernet cable.

PS4 disc games install on PS5 automatically. They can also be installed on an external hard drive.

Save data can also be transferred this way, but PS Plus users can save their data to the cloud to download it straight to their PS5.

It’s that easy. Enjoy your new console and throw up a salute for the PS4 that served you well for so long.