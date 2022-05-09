How to set up Static IP Address

Most internet users will have Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP) turned on by default both for DNS and IP addresses. This protocol changes your IP address automatically, meaning you might stumble upon two different IP addresses for your system in two different days.

The DHCP makes it easier to set up a large number of systems, and it works just fine for the everyday user. If you’re looking to perform advanced tasks like using wake-on-LAN, you may be better off with a static IP.

How to set up a Static IP Address on Windows

Press the Windows key on your keyboard and the R button at the same time

Type in “ncpa.cpl”

You should now see a list of all the available networks for your computer, right-click on the one you’re connected to

Choose Properties

Double click on Internet Protocol Version 4 (TCP/IPv4)

You’ll have “Obtain an IP address automatically” turned on by default and you’ll need to choose “Use the following IP address”

In addition to providing the IP address you’d like to use, you’ll also need to enter a Subnet mask, and a Default gateway

If you’re unsure about the last two values you can use “255.255.255.0” and “10.1.2.1” respectively, the default values

You can also change DNS settings and activate DHCP again through the same panel.

How to set up a Static IP Address on a Mac

Launch System Preferences

Choose Network

Select your active connection type

Click on Advanced

Navigate to the TCP tab

Change it to Manual from Using DHCP

Enter the IP address you’d like to use

You can configure your Subnet mask through this panel as well.