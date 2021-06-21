How to fix Nintendo Switch Error Code 2123-1502

Nintendo Switch users might be experiencing issues downloading content to their console following a recent update to version 12.0.3 firmware earlier this week.

The 12.0.3 was launched and then suspended once players started noting that they were unable to download or update games without running into issues. It appears that Nintendo might have fixed the main problem with the most prominent issue, Error Code 2123-1502, but the main support page for the code still lists the situation as “not resolved.”

Error Code 2123-1502 is mostly tied to temporary network issues, but this instance has been widespread and caused ongoing problems. So if you’re still dealing with any downloading problems after installing version 12.0.3, here are some of the recommended actions you can take to potentially get through them until a fix is fully realized across the board.

Attempt the download again Select OK to close the error message. A message indicating that the download stopped because an error has occurred may appear. Select Continue to attempt the download again. If the same error code appears again, please try continuing the download a few more times. When the message “Downloading data…” appears, the download should complete normally.

Restart your Switch console.

Clear the cache on your Switch console.

Test your Internet connection

Create a new Internet connection.

There’s a scheduled maintenance period set for June 28 at 10:30pm CT that might finally resolve all aspects of Error Code 2123-1502. But until then, just try the above fixes or contact Nintendo Customer Services.