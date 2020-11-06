How to Delete Games and Apps on Xbox Series X|S

Sometimes you need to clear space in a console like Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S to make room for new downloads.

When it comes to that, deleting your older games and apps, specially those you hardly touch and are taking up a lot of space such as Call of Duty or FIFA, is a necessary.

But how exactly do you delete stuff? Well, that is what we are here to show you:

Open up “My Games and Apps” Hover over which Game or App You want to Delete While hovering a game, click on the small button to the right of the “X” button, just under the Xbox Button This should bring up a new menu, click “Uninstall” Then “Uninstall All”

If you do these steps correctly the game or app should be gone from your library and space will be freed up for whatever you want to download next.