How to Connect Xbox Series X|S to Wi-Fi

In today’s gaming ecosystem, online play is pretty much essential for playing games with friends and updating games with new content and patches to improve performance.

As such, knowing how to connect your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series X to the internet through wired or wireless connections is essential to getting the most out of your next generation system.

If you have a Wired connection the process is pretty simple as you just need to connect the wire into the back of the box. But what if you want to have a wireless wi-fi connection?

Well, here is how to do it:

Press the Xbox button in the middle of your controller and cycle all the way to the right in the new menu to your profile. Click the “Settings” option. On the General Tab click “Network SettingS” Click “Set Up Wireless Network” Find your Connection and Follow the Steps. Should everything be inputted successfully you will be connected to your Wi-Fi

If a problem still persists after this, it might be best to check your router and network provider to see if everything is working correctly. You can also check out Xbox’s support website for further details.