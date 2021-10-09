How to connect Airpods to Nintendo Switch OLED?

If you prefer gaming at night or playing your favorite game with multiple people in the room, it may be a decent idea to use a headset or earphones so you can focus on the gameplay. While some players decide to purchase gaming headsets specifically for playing games, others may go with what they have on hand. If you have a pair of Airpods, you can use them on your Nintendo Switch OLED.

The Nintendo Switch OLED comes with the latest firmware, so you won’t need to update your device to use your Airpods with it. If you’re using an older Switch, however, you’ll need to make sure that your device’s firmware version is above 13.0.0.

To connect your Airpods or any other Bluetooth audio device to your Nintendo Switch OLED, you’ll need to:

Navigate to System Settings and locate Bluetooth Audio.

Choose Add Device.

After clicking on Add Device, your device will start searching for nearby Airpods and headsets.

Right after click on Add Device, you’ll need to open the lid of your Airpods case and press and hold the white reset/pairing button on the case.

The little light source on the case should glow in white when it enters to the pairing mode, and you should be able to see your Airpods listed on your Nintendo Switch OLED.

When you see your Airpods showing on your Nintendo Switch OLED, select it to finalize the process.

It won’t matter if you switch to the dock mode after connecting your Airpods to your Nintendo Switch OLED since you should still have a crystal-clear audio connection. You can repeat the process above for other Bluetooth audio devices. Unless your Bluetooth headset has its own volume adjuster, you can adjust the volume of your Airpods through your Nintendo Switch OLED.

If you have any trouble reconnecting your Airpods after completing the process once, you may need to put your Airpods into pairing mode again and follow the steps above one more time.