How to add funds to PS5

With the release of the PS5, Sony begins to introduce its players to the next generation of gaming.

The new device includes a range of unique features, such as the DualSense controller, super-fast SSD storage drive, and high quality 8K support.

Of course, for users to fully experience these features they are going to need some games and thankfully, PlayStation delivered on that front with multiple exclusive first-day release games. With many users purchasing the Digital Edition of the PS5, buying and downloading games from the PlayStation Store is an integral part of the console. To do this, you are going to need to set up a payment option.

There are multiple payment methods that can be used to purchase games and applications from the store, but the most common is to add funds to your PlayStation account.

Here is how to how to add funds to the PS5.

Firstly, you’re going to want to navigate to settings. This can be done by selecting the cog in the top right-hand corner of the home screen.

Once in the console settings menu, scroll down to the option “Users and Accounts.”

From this menu, you will be able to navigate to the option “Payments and Subscriptions.” This is going to be the place you can modify all the payment options linked to your account.

After selecting this option, you will see an option titled “Add funds,” where you want to go to add money for use in the store.

You will be prompted to input the details of the card you want to pull money from, input the information there, and then move forward to the next step.

Once you have successfully entered a valid card number, head back to the Add Funds option and you will be able to extract funds from your card to be added to your account.

Users who do not have their credit card on hand are able to add funds through via their PayPal account.

The Add Funds option restricts users to only adding incremental amounts of $5, $10, $25, $50, or $60. This may force users to add multiple amounts to reach what they require to purchase a variety of full-priced titles.

To avoid this, users can pay with either a PayPal account of straight from a linked credit card. Using this option, they will only be charged the specific amount of the item they are purchasing.